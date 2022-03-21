10 Spring Decor Must-Haves To Bring Color And Character To Your Space

Brooks & Bridges/Wixology Candle Co./Rooted Plants

You made it to spring! Daylight Saving Time ushered in more time in the sun and the opportunity to bring some color into your space for a new season. Sometimes that means a complete overhaul of your decor, and other times, that just means getting a few new statement pieces — some furniture here, some living room and kitchen goods there — that bring some extra personality to your home.

There are plenty of new offerings out there just in time for spring, and we’ve compiled a few we think will appeal to you and your guests this season.

01 Sea Bliss 12 Piece Collection From Black-owned home brand Brooks & Bridges, start the season with fresh, new dinnerware. You simply can’t go wrong with a scalloped design in a bright white. Brooks & Bridges $169.99 BUY 02 Limon Pillow Cover Inspired by the flavor of Puerto Limon in Costa Rica, cover up dark winter pillows with covers from Black-woman owned brand Rochelle Porter Design. Rochelle Porter Design $59 BUY 03 Snug Quilted Comforter The newest comforter from brand Sunday Citizen is fluffy and cozy on the outside but cooling and comfortable underneath, keeping it from making you hot as you adjust to the warmer temperatures this season. And for those looking to make an impact on the earth, it is filled with recycled plastic to help clean up our oceans. If white is too much of a risk, they have other light shades, like the warm Sahara Tan and Taupe. Sunday Citizen $345 BUY 04 Ojai Side Table With its tiered levels and geometric design, the warm white oak Ojai side table is a conversation piece that catches the eye and creates order at the same time. Stack magazines and books, as well as plants and other goods on the table’s different levels. House Of Léon $690 BUY 05 White Marble & Wood Glass Cloche For those who like to make or buy delicious pastries, this cloche from Black-owned brand Joy Meets Home, with its mixture of wood and marble and the glass dome, is a beauty. It will help you keep whatever you create in the kitchen fresh — in style. Joy Meets Home $65.50 BUY 06 Onileola Head Planter For the plant moms who want something a little different than the usual ceramic, plastic and metal planters, this option from Rooted Plants has character and color. Not only can you put your newest plant baby in it, but you can also put earrings on it! We picked the lavender shade for spring, but the ‘Onileola’ style comes in a variety of vibrant shades. Rooted Pots $43.97 BUY 07 Pottery Barn Teen x Lilly Pulitzer Lilly Pulitzer Isla De Coco Comforter & Sham Switch out the bedding in your teen or tween’s room in place of something that pops. The Pottery Barn Teen x Lily Pulitzer collection certainly does that! Pottery Barn Teen $32.50 – $159 BUY 08 Bellini Candle Usher in the new season with a drink — well, sort of. The unique offerings from Wixology allow you to fill a room with the scent of your favorite drink. Bellini anyone? Oh, and whenever you’re done with the candle, you can clean it out and reuse it as a cocktail glass! Wixology Candle Company $24 BUY 09 Azalea Green Velvet Dining Armchair Word is, green is the color of the season (move over Very Peri !). Bring it to your dining area with a couple of plush velvet chairs from CB2. The Azalea dining chair is one of their newest additions. CB2 $399 BUY 10 Terra Pitcher Use it as a fancy pitcher for gatherings, a vase for your newest plants, or simply a piece of art. Whatever you choose to do with the Terra Pitcher, it’s sure to stand out in this citron shade. Anthropologie $38 BUY

