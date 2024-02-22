Here’s What You Should Expect At The 2024 South Beach Wine And Food Festival According To Black Women Chefs

Chef Kardea Brown

This year marks 23 years of the Food Network’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presented by Capital One. SOBEWFF is a national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs, and culinary personalities. The festival takes place today, February 25, 2024, with four days of over 105 events and over 500 food-related professionals present. The Food Network and the Cooking Channel present the coveted event and usually bring out top-tier celebrities like Dwyane Wade, Rev Run, Pharrell, and more to toast and eat the best culinary creations. Aside from the Black celebrities, thousands of people (60,000 to be exact) flock to Miami, Florida, for the opportunity to eat decadent food from hundreds of diverse vendors, restaurants, and vintners nationwide. In addition to the eclectic food offerings and wine pairings, Black chefs, over the four days and 100-plus events, showcase their skills and expertise to foodies from all different parts of the country. The festival is also excited to announce celebrity Chef JJ Johnson’s signature event, The Cookout, presented by Stella Artois, an engaging celebration of African American and Caribbean cuisine from across the Diaspora, happening on Saturday, February 24, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at the Eden Roc Miami Beach. Joining as a special guest is Angela Yee, host of Way Up with Angela Yee and former co-host of the nationally syndicated morning show The Breakfast Club.

Celebrity Chef JJ Johnson, author of the new book “The Art of Rice,” host of Eats with Chef JJ on Cleo TV, founder of FIELDTRIP, and visionary behind “The Cookout,” aims to recapture and showcase the beauty and brilliance of African American culinary traditions.

“The Cookout stands out as an event that celebrates community and culture, where the narrative is flipped, and delicious flavors are dished out with love. It’s not just food for the body; it’s food for the soul. This event is where you’ll savor the flavor of history and culture like never before,” said Chef JJ Johnson.

This delicious event provides a unique opportunity to honor and savor the contributions of those who have enriched the extraordinary heritage of the African Diaspora. With signature dishes by a diverse group of local and national Black chefs who share Chef JJ’s passion for resurrecting historical food traditions, foodies will have the chance to experience a culinary journey through the rich tapestry of Black culture in the stunning outdoor setting of the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach. Aside from the anticipated The Cookout event, we spoke with three premiere Black women chefs, Kardea Brown, Tywanda Dupont, and Shelly Flash, who will be participating at the many events, to learn more about their thoughts on SOBEWFF, including what to expect this year.

ESSENCE: How do you feel about participating in the SOBEWFF this year?

Chef Shelly Flash: I feel appreciative and seen to have been selected to participate in two SOBEWFF events this year: Tacos & Tequila and Marcus Samuelsson’s Overtown Eats. This marks my inaugural year, though I’ve been a fan of SOBEWFF for years. First as a culinary arts student, then as a culinary instructor, and now as a business owner. I’ve always desired to participate (vision & prayer board-type vibes), so being chosen from Brooklyn, New York, is truly remarkable. Especially for a small and growing business like ours. 2 Girls & a Cookshop is a multi-hyphenated food concept that marches to its beat – no food truck or brick-and-mortar establishment paired with a unique menu and a mother-daughter duo. This moment continues to confirm that we are indeed walking in our purpose.

Why is it important for Black female chefs to be represented at the SOBEWFF and in the culinary world?

Chef Kardea Brown: Representation is so important! Especially for Black Female chefs. Black female chefs remain the most uncelebrated and underrepresented in the culinary industry. I’m super thankful for events like SOBEWFF, which uses its platform to highlight black female chefs and other minority groups as well!

Chef Shelly Flash: The presence of Black female chefs at SOBEWFF and in the culinary world is not just significant; it is essential. Besides serving as the ancestral anchor to many cuisines, our diversity of thought, creativity, and experiences continues to enrich the culinary experience. Out of the 100+ chefs and culinarians represented at SOBEWFF, approximately 20% are Black females. They range from food truck owners, caterers, television personalities, and cookbook authors to pop-up restaurant owners, each standing on their business acumen and talents.

Chef Shelly Flash

What dishes are you excited to demo and prepare at SOBEWFF?

Chef Kardea Brown: I am very excited to demo my Lowcountry Alfredo! It’s a dish like none other. It’s a Southern spin on an Italian classic!

Chef Shelly Flash: I am thrilled to share two dishes that pay homage to the Cookshops of Jamaica, my first-generation experiences, and diasporic street food, which hold a special place in my heart. First, we have the Jerk Chicken Dinner Taco at Tacos & Tequila. This dish features spicy jerk chicken, creamy coconut rice, seasoned black beans, sweet fried plantain, chipotle aioli, lime crema, and pickled cabbage.

Chef Tywanda Dupont: I’m excited to showcase my Signature Sticky Wings coated with our homemade signature sticky sauce.

What are you most looking forward to when it comes to SOBEWFF?

Chef Kardea Brown: I’m most looking forward to fellowship. This event creates a real sense of community and comradery, all for a worthy cause!

Chef Shelly Flash: I am excited to share our Jamaican Tacos with as many of the 60,000 guests who will be attending SOBEWFF. Our motto and food embody the idea of “Out of Many, One Culture,” and Miami, known for its bold and vibrant flavors, is the perfect setting for our reimagined dishes.

Moreover, I am not your traditional chef; there’s no prim and proper attitude here. We’re all about having fun. I’m ready to dance, vibe, and perhaps even bring out our lighthearted game of “twerk for a taco,” as coined by our customers.

Chef Tywanda Dupont: SOBEWFF is one of the largest wine and food festivals and showcases food from around the world. Being exposed to new cuisines, wine pairing, and entertainment all in one place, is where most food enthusiasts want to be, not to mention the great weather this time of the year.

Why should food enthusiasts and novices attend SOBEWFF?

Chef Shelly Flash: SOBEWFF has been a premier culinary philanthropic event for over 20 years, where the food curious, beverage connoisseurs and food professionals converge to celebrate all the wonderful aspects of food. Enthusiasts and novices alike will have the opportunity to learn, experience, and enjoy themselves with nods to the familiar and the excitement of what’s new.

In essence, it’s a “party with a purpose.”The food will be amazing, with everything flowing seamlessly. It is the ultimate “we outside” moment.