Is Sleep Tourism The Key To Consistently Getting A Good Night’s Rest?

I am a self-proclaimed nap queen. I take one daily. While siestas are my forte, I fail at consistently getting a good night’s sleep. What impacts my ability to do so the most is the nature of my work. I’m usually not at home where my bedtime comforts are. That means I must get acclimated to a new environment, mattress firmness, pillows, et cetera, nearly every time I get ready for bed. So, like every other person out there, I constantly search for new ways to get better sleep.

Last March, Hotels.com released a survey revealing that three out of four Americans said they slept better at hotels. The reasons behind that include hotel amenities, the ability to forego responsibilities temporarily, and even better bedding. Nearly every trend report for 2024 has mentioned sleep tourism. And it’s quite literally what it sounds like: People are traveling (or booking staycations) to sleep at hotels. Hotels are taking notice.

While some have a simple approach, like adding mood lighting and soundproof curtains or putting zero-proof drinks and health-conscious snack options in the mini-bars, others are partnering with sleep and wellness experts to provide guests with amenities that will assist them in getting a good night’s rest.

The Rittenhouse in Philadelphia offers a Rest and Renew package with sleep gummies, guided meditation, and a pillow menu. In San Francisco, at The Kimpton Alton, the Leafy Dreams package leans into CBD and cannabis experiences to lull guests into dreamland. In Monterey, Calif., Carmel Valley Ranch allows guests to receive sleep hypnosis. And at Westin properties, guests can order sleep-enhancing superfoods.

As a person who is on the go more than I am still, rest has become a priority for me this year and that includes getting a good night’s sleep, even after my daily naps, wherever I am. I tested the sleep programs at three different properties to determine if hotels were getting it right and if it made any improvement in my rest. For each stay, I was intentional about not over-exhausting myself before check-in. I wanted to ensure that feeling well rested was due to the features of the suites and not my body screaming for a respite and recovery.

Park Hyatt

1 Bedroom Sleep Suite by Bryte

New York is synonymous with being a lively, bustling, and frankly, a relatively loud city. There’s the constant honking of horns, bright lights, and large crowds wherever you go. So, the last thing I expected while in New York City was some of the best sleep I have ever had.

My first night in the city was in the 1 Bedroom Sleep Suite by Bryte at Park Hyatt, which boasts “a personalized, restorative sleep experience.” The room had a gorgeous layout with 1.5 bathrooms, a fully stocked mini-bar, a working space, and a soaking tub with an in-mirror TV in the main bathroom. There was a selection of books to read as a wind down activity, a bedside blend of sleep-inducing essential oils for the diffuser, and a take-home sleep mask.

Initially, I thought the Restorative Bed by Bryte was just a tech-savvy bed with things like temperature control, but it goes beyond that. Using my smartphone, I scanned a QR code to create a profile that started with me selecting which side of the bed I was sleeping on. From there, I could adjust the firmness level of the mattress. Here’s where it gets even better: The mattress will adjust as you rest to be sure you go through all the stages of sleep. It will also eliminate any pressure points. There was also a very faint motion that felt like being rocked to sleep. It was hardly noticeable, so it didn’t cause any disruption.

The app also offers a selection of soundscapes that time out at the 30-minute mark. They could be anything from rain sounds to beach waves. Still skeptical, I thought there was no way this could get me to sleep that fast. To my surprise, I was out well before 30 minutes. I slept through the night without interruption and truly woke up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. It was a solid experience.

Hyatt

Andaz 5th Avenue Wellness Suite

The rest of my stay in New York was at Andaz 5th Avenue in the Wellness Suite, with amazing views of the bustling city. Although it is also a Hyatt property, they had a different approach and seemed to incorporate the senses and the idea of movement to help induce sleep. The greenery wall was a nice and refreshing touch to add the element of nature into the room. It paired well with the chosen diffuser scent, both of which instantly made me feel calm. The singing bowl gave me another way to relax before bed instead of watching TV (True crime documentaries do not make great bedtime stories) or being on my phone. I appreciated the mineral soak for the tub and complimentary snacks and beverages in the mini-bar. I also liked the rainfall shower that had a bench and foot tub.

In addition, the mattress was pretty comfortable (although it sat lower than I like), and as Andaz promised, I woke up feeling relaxed and refreshed. Bedside, I found a sound machine and a custom blend of essential oils, which knocked me out quickly.

Mountain Shadows Resort

Mountain Shadows Resort

Ok, I didn’t sleep in the actual desert, but I found a type of tranquility in Scottsdale that can only come from being in nature. I am a water girl. Something about falling rain or crashing beach waves can usher me into a state of relaxation. I found that same relaxation at Mountain Shadows Resort, surrounded by the typical Arizona landscape of mountains, cactuses, and plants. While they do not have specific rooms or suites dedicated to a sleep program, some add-ons will achieve the same results.

The first add-on was the “Moons and Stars” package. It came with a mulberry silk Brooklinen eye mask, a room spray, and a 90-day sleep tracking journal. There was also golden moon milk, an herbal supplement credited as an ancient medicinal drink with healing and anti-inflammatory properties. This combo, paired with soft sheets and plush pillows, helped me sleep well, too. Aside from the mattress (which was also cozy), bedding is another element that can affect how well we sleep. Ten out of 10, there.

The second add-on was a 45-minute sound healing session by a local wellness expert. She had me find a comfortable spot in the room, then guided me through breathwork and small mindful movements using a combination of singing bowls and an ocean wave drum for deep relaxation. It was a great prelude to my daily nap.

Overall, hotels extending beyond basic sleep amenities are getting it right. From keeping books at my bedside to eradicate late-night doom scrolling to using lavender balms or nighttime beverages to induce relaxation, each of the three sleep programs offered something unique that I will make a part of my routine at home (and on the road).