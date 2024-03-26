Here’s Why You May Be Snoring Often

Getty

Achieving great rest is paramount, mainly if you aim to be productive and healthy. But what happens when you are constantly snoring? If your snoring is excessive, you should probably seek medical help. Beforehand, though, a few factors to consider, such as lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, avoiding alcohol close to bedtime, or sleeping on your side, can help stop snoring.

What does snoring consist of?

Snoring is usually a harsh and loud sound when air flows past relaxed tissues in your throat, causing the tissues to vibrate as you breathe. Snoring is entirely regular, but for some, it can be a chronic issue and may imply a severe health condition. Also, unfortunately, snoring can be associated with sleeping disorders like sleep apnea or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). While not all snorers have OSA, knowing the symptoms is essential.

Here are some symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to the Mayo Clinic:

Witnessed breathing pauses during sleep

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Difficulty concentrating

Morning headaches

Sore throat upon awakening

Restless sleep

Gasping or choking at night

High blood pressure

Frequent Chest pain at night

Your snoring is so loud it’s disrupting your partner’s sleep

People with obstructive sleep apnea experience periods when breathing slows or stops at least five times every hour of sleep. Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk said, “A partial obstruction in the upper airway causes snoring. For example, if your nose is congested (from illness or allergies), you have a deviated nasal septum,” she shared with ESSENCE. She continued, “Snoring can also occur when the soft tissue around the neck encroaches on the airway. This can lead to a dangerous condition called sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea can negatively affect blood pressure, blood sugar, and cognition, to name a few complications.”

She suggests that if you or your partner notice you are a snorer, please discuss it with your family medicine physician. Your family doctor can identify the cause and ensure nothing more serious happens. According to Dr. Malchuk, treating snoring depends on the cause. However, sleeping with your head elevated can sometimes help.