Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids’ Reaction To Her First Emmy Win Is Priceless

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Many want to live long to see their kids celebrate their accomplishments, but it’s also a blessing when your kids get the chance to see you celebrate your own. Sheryl Lee Ralph’s children experienced the magic that is their mother at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12, and literally, they couldn’t have been happier.

The actress won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — The second Black woman to win in that category — for ABC’s Abbott Elementary and her kids lost it in the best way possible.

Ivy-Victoria Maurice and Etienne Maurice couldn’t contain themselves when it was announced that their mom’s name was called. The siblings captured themselves jumping up and down while screaming “Oh my God!” and “Yes Mommy!” inside LA’s Microsoft Theater.

“I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life,” Etienne wrote in a caption of a TikTok video of his mom’s win. “We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!! @ivycoco and I are in our seats crying.”

This isn’t the first time Ralph’s kids have expressed this much joy in response to her career accomplishments. When she received the call that she was nominated for an Emmy in July, Etienne displayed similar excitement, cheering his mother on.

He posted a video recording her reaction to her receiving the news and captioned it, “With over 50 years of being in this thing we call showbusiness, today my mother became an Emmy nominated actress. I’m so proud of @thesherylleeralph. I’m so glad I could be in Jamaica with you for this moment.”

The Jamaican-American actress and singer is well-known for her work, including past roles in Moesha, the original Dreamgirls on Broadway, and she’s also been in classics like Sister Act 2, the series Designing Women, The Mighty Quinn alongside Denzel Washington and much, much more. Her Emmy win is a long time coming and greatly deserved.