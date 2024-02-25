'Love And Hip Hop' Star Shay Johnson Suffers A Miscarriage: ‘This Process Was Hard’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Shay Johnson, a reality TV veteran, shared that she recently endured a difficult loss. The TV personality suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant with her second child and shared the news with her followers on Instagram. Johnson shared it as a post on her feed with an image of her with a noticeable baby bump protruding out of a black maxi dress.

“I waited to post theses pictures. They were taken at the hospital before my #D&C #DNCsurgery,” Johnson wrote in a caption. “This process was hard but just know I’m in better spirits. My family and friends had my back 💯 percent! Thank you #Mommy #Daddy #Fabo #Triston #Larena and #Jullian for having my back. Stay prayed up peeps! Hopefully God will bless me with another pregnancy!! Kiss to all my supporters 😘 Love Ya!!”

Johnson added another note at the end of the caption explaining that “Dilation and curettage (D&C) is a procedure to remove tissue from inside your uterus. Also to clear the uterine lining after a miscarriage.”

Many fans empathized with her in the comment section, sending condolences and well wishes. Johnson is currently a mother of one. She has a one-year-old daughter named Shajiyah, who she shares with her on-and-off-again boyfriend Fabian (Fabo). He also happened to be the father of the child who recently passed.

Johnson, who is currently on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, revealed her pregnancy during an episode that aired in January. After revealing the news to her mom, she was met with disappointment and contemplated getting an abortion because she and Fabian were, seemingly, no longer together. Nevertheless, she decided to move forward and put things in place for her unborn child. Her devastation after finding out that she’d lost the pregnancy was also shared on this new season of the show.