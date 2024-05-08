Shaunie Henderson Doesn’t Know If She Was In Love With Shaq  

Getty

Shaunie Henderson’s book, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms, launched on May 7th. The book delves into the details of her marriage to former NBA player Shaq and why it fell apart. Shaunie, 40, also a producer on the reality TV show Basketball Wives, reveals that she doesn’t think she ever truly loved the NBA legend.

“Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with,” Henderson wrote. “I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while.”

In the past, during several interviews, Shaq has attributed their relationship breakdown to his infidelity and expressed regret about it. He also praised his former wife, saying she did all the right things and that he had the “perfect situation.”

In the book’s introduction, the TV personality also explained in Shaq’s defense that he tried to be the best husband and father he could to her and their four children while navigating fame and an influx of female attention.

“He was trying to be a world-famous, thirty-something multimillionaire with thousands of women throwing themselves at him, and people in general begging just to be in his presence, while being a husband and a father simultaneously,” she wrote. “How could anyone possibly know how to do that?”

The divorced couple took their vows to the altar in December 2002, but Shaunie filed for divorce in 2007. They had a stint where they tried to iron out their differences, but by 2009, the Basketball Wives star filed again. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Shaunie has since moved on and married pastor Keion Henderson on May 28, 2022, in Anguilla. After their first anniversary celebration, Henderson said she was enjoying life with her new partner.

“Newlywed life is amazing,” she shared with PEOPLE then. “I love this guy, and the best part about it is he’s my best friend.”

“We enjoy each other,” she added. We enjoy being around each other, talking to each other, and loving each other. So, it’s easy.”