It’s Time To Get Back To Business: Your September Horoscope Is Here

It’s the last quarter of the year—and time to make plans for the months ahead. On September 4, Jupiter, the planet of abundance and prosperity, will be transitioning into retrograde in the sign of Taurus. This creates the perfect opportunity to evaluate our desires, which should inspire us to make necessary changes. Mindful decision-making could be the ingredient that we all need for success. The stars are aligned for us to reevaluate our career paths and gauge our potential.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Spending your hard-earned dollars has never been your problem—it’s saving money that seems to be your Achilles’ heel. Use this time to analyze how you can better manage your finances, and to assess what and where you could cut back.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

Technology has always come easy to you, but have you considered using it to get more money? You may be meeting people who will introduce you to the different ways tech can help generate another stream of income. Make networking your best friend as you shake off the homebody mood you’ve recently been immersed in.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Some of your career choices have left you feeling more lost than ever. It’s time to take stock of your upcoming business moves and consider what you may want to do in the long-term. Don’t let the possibility of change discourage you. Comparison is the thief of joy, so ignore others and focus on the areas in which you excel.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Get ready! New business opportunities are on the horizon. All the social connections you’ve been making have definitely paid off, and now it’s time to reap the fruits of your labor. As everything you’ve been manifesting becomes your reality, be sure to concentrate on actions that will multiply your wealth.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Life is a beach, and you miss playing in the sand. Things have been too serious—and that has been throwing your energy off for some time. To attract abundance, you must live abundantly. You have been crunching the numbers all year; now is the moment to indulge more and stress less.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

You’ve been feeling like the time is right to get back to business. Jupiter in your sign during this solar shift could be your strongest asset as you seek to achieve your goals. Money will naturally find you during these next couple of months, but it is up to you to make this period a lasting and beneficial one. Put together a budget, and decide on some potential financial investments you may want to make before the end of the year.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Focusing on yourself seems to have been your main priority lately—perhaps rightly so. However, mingling with a new crowd might not be a bad idea. Your mind has been on your money constantly this past year. You may run across some folks who have experience in achieving financial success. Learn to take notes from mentors, or even your peers.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Have you been considering going back to school? Whether you want to learn a new trade or improve upon a particular skill, some fresh creative outlets have been calling your name. Try to narrow down your learning options to career fields that you naturally gravitate toward.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

When was the last time you got to be creative or to delight in your favorite childhood activity? Everyone knows you are truly a big kid at heart, so it’s certainly okay for you to have fun and kick up your heels. Laughter is the best medicine, and you deserve good times!

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Self-love is the best love, but you have also definitely been in the mood for some romance. Remember: You won’t be able to find the partner of your dreams if you keep yourself hidden from the world. Let people get to know the real you, and don’t be surprised when they like what they see.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Have you been thinking about pursuing a different career path? You want to expand your options and dive into different experiences. Some cross-country traveling and -visits to unfamiliar locales might allow you to see a new world of possibilities ahead.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Are you ready for the most exciting period in your life? Money is no longer on your mind— because you have too much to blow. As you spend your funds on the luxury items you have earned, try to also give back to your community by volunteering.