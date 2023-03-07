Rotimi Is A Dad Again! ‘I’m Overwhelmed With Love’

Rotimi, a singer and actor popularly known from hit TV series Power is a dad for the second time. He and his fiancée Vanessa Mdee, 34, gave birth to their daughter, Imani on March 6 and shared the good news on Instagram.

“I Still Can’t Wrap My Mind Around To Think I’m Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani !” the singer said in an Instagram caption. “I’m Overwhelmed With Love Today 🙏🏽 @vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero ! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over 🥹💙 God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You ! I’m Forever Grateful”

Rotimi, 34, posted this heartfelt caption under a video of the family of four placing their hands one on top of the other.

Mdee also shared her excitement on Instagram using the same clip.

“ And then we were 4 🙏🏽🙌🏽🤍🥹,” the musician wrote. “What shall I render to JEHOVA 🙏🏽 FATHER GOD JESUS CHRIST MASTER HOLY SPIRIT THANKYOU YOU’VE BEEN SOOOOOOO GOOD TO ME.

“Our Princess is here …💕 Imani Enioluwa Akinosho 💕 you have my whole heart 🤍🙏🏽” she added.

The couple also shared the moments leading up to the birth of their daughter with fans. Rotimi wrote a loving note to his fiancée under a picture of the two laughing in a hospital room.

“When You Go Through Life And Find Someone That Will Smile With You Through Any Type Of Adversity … When You Find Someone That Through Any Type Of Hurdles They Will Still Find A Way To Laugh With You … When Fear Arises Their First Instinct Is To Grab Your Hand So You Both Can Share Your Bravery … JUST KNOW YOU HAVE OFFICIALLY FOUND YOUR SOUL MATE ❤️‍,” he wrote.

The couple had their first child, Seven, in September 2021. The two initially met at ESSENCE festival in 2019. Rotimi came with a date but ended up leaving with the woman who would be the mother of his children. Mdee was living in Tanzania at the time but moved to Atlanta to be with Rotimi once the relationship got serious.

“I feel like we’ve been together for lifetimes,” Rotimi told ESSENCE in 2020. “So, this is just this body and I just met her again on this earth. It felt like that from day one, and I’ve never had a connection that instantly. [I told her] I don’t want you to go back to Africa. I want you to stay with me.”