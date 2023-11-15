A Black Woman Designer, Rochelle Porter, Launched Her First-Ever Bedding Collection At Target

Rochelle Porter

Modern, global, inspired. Three words that encapsulate Rochelle Porter’s design aesthetic. The Atlanta-based artist and designer allows her Caribbean roots to influence her creations, as her vibrant travel-inspired designs are intentionally fostered to embody sunshine and a culturally specific taste. Originally a textile and wallpaper designer, Porter has expanded her expertise to include unique bedding and exquisitely done accent pillows. This expansion has led her to broker a partnership with Target to release her first-ever bedding collection. The collection showcases two stunning duvet sets, each featuring Rochelle’s signature hand-drawn textile designs. Whether your readers lean towards the simple elegance of a tufted black and white duvet or prefer bright, Caribbean-inspired colors, there’s something for everyone.

The collection also includes a variety of eye-catching accent pillows that effortlessly add a pop of color, style, and texture to any bedroom or living room decor. In keeping with our commitment to sustainability and ethical manufacturing, the pieces in this collection are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and Better Cotton Initiative-certified.In addition to Target, the products are available on Amazon, Wayfair, and BedBathandBeyond.com. Peek at our favorite items from Porter’s Target’s home collection below.

Rochelle’s love for color comes to life with the Rochelle Porter Wild Out Printed Duvet Set. Oversized florals are digitally printed in vibrant bursts of color. The duvet and sham set is 100% cotton sateen for a wonderfully soft feel. The reverse is 100% cotton percale for a breathable touch all night.

The Rochelle Porter Lotus decorative pillow embraces all these traits: warm, friendly, and inviting. A repeated lotus pattern in embroidery lends texture, giving depth to the design. Rochelle’s signature use of color adds vibrancy to any space. Committed to the notion that style can be responsible, the Rochelle Porter Lotus decorative pillow is Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) certified and mindfully made.

The Rochelle Porter Oga decorative pillow is a modern update to the classic color duo. A West African-inspired print is arrayed in a precise and deliberate order in black and white for a striking appearance. Tassels complete this style with a friendly touch. Committed to the notion that style can be responsible, the Rochelle Porter Oga decorative pillow is Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) certified and mindfully made.

Originally a random sketch, it is now a beautiful pillow for your home. The Rochelle Porter Beauty decorative pillow collection combines Rochelle’s love for Scandinavian design emboldened with her signature use of color. The embroidered motif pattern will brighten your space in Rochelle’s favorite color duos. Committed to the notion that style can be responsible, the Rochelle Porter Beauty decorative pillow is certified by Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) and mindfully made.