Stars Are Bringing Their Kids As Their Red Carpet Dates Now More Than Ever — And We Love It!

While things are headed back to what some would call “normal,” there were some perks to people having to hunker down with family, children specifically, during quarantine. One of those benefits was that there were more opportunities to spend quality time with them than ever before. As people get back to in-person work and activities and children of all ages soon return fully to classes in-person at school, many are looking to continue that quality time in one way or another, including the stars.
Now more than ever, celebrities have been attending red carpet events, from premieres to awards shows, with their children as their dates. Solo appearances in designer threads are no longer as chic as posing next to your adorable (and in some cases, doppleganger) offspring at a star-studded event. Everyone’s been doing it, so we couldn’t help but notice the increase in kids as carpet companions in the spring/summer season (probably because kids are out of school right now). With that in mind, we gathered some of the recent examples of this for your viewing pleasure. Check out all the bring-your-kids-to-work moments, the celebrity version.
01
Taylor Crawford
Gospel star Yolanda Adams and daughter Taylor, 20, looked like twins while attending the recent Stellar Awards.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
02
Zhuri James
LeBron, wife Savannah and their adorable daughter, Zhuri, 6, enjoyed the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere in LA in July.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
03
Jaid and Jax Nilon
RHOP star Garcelle Beauvais also attended the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premiere, doing so with her 13-year-old twin boys, Jaid and Jax.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
04
Shai Moss
Rapper and actor Shad ‘Bow Wow’ Moss hit up the ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ premiere with 10-year-old daughter Shai.
Rich Fury/WireImage
05
Shayla Gibson
Actor and singer Tyrese also hit up the ‘F9’ premiere with his daughter, Shayla. It was nothing new for the daddy-daughter duo. They’ve been hitting up red carpets together since she was tiny.
Instagram
06
Stormi Webster
Rapper Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster, 3, attended the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit in New York City in June.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School
07
Adonis Graham
They didn’t do the traditional red carpet, but Drake and son Adonis were side by side as dad accepted the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards in May. Adonis was a bit shy — understandably so.