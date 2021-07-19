Stars Are Bringing Their Kids As Their Red Carpet Dates Now More Than Ever — And We Love It!

While things are headed back to what some would call “normal,” there were some perks to people having to hunker down with family, children specifically, during quarantine. One of those benefits was that there were more opportunities to spend quality time with them than ever before. As people get back to in-person work and activities and children of all ages soon return fully to classes in-person at school, many are looking to continue that quality time in one way or another, including the stars.

Now more than ever, celebrities have been attending red carpet events, from premieres to awards shows, with their children as their dates. Solo appearances in designer threads are no longer as chic as posing next to your adorable (and in some cases, doppleganger) offspring at a star-studded event. Everyone’s been doing it, so we couldn’t help but notice the increase in kids as carpet companions in the spring/summer season (probably because kids are out of school right now). With that in mind, we gathered some of the recent examples of this for your viewing pleasure. Check out all the bring-your-kids-to-work moments, the celebrity version.