Get Yourself A Car That Can Do Both: The New Range Rover Sport SV Is Fast And Incredibly Functional

Living in New York, if you take a look around, whether in the city or upstate, there are no shortages of Land Rover vehicles on the road, specifically Range Rovers. Brand-spanking new ones, classic models including ones going back as far as the third generation model from the early aughts, the fellas and the #RangeRoverMoms can’t get enough of this esteemed vehicle. That’s probably why the newest Range Rover model is already going like hot cakes as devoted customers scramble for it. I should add, it’s not even on the road yet here in the States.

I was invited to get behind the wheel of the buzzing Range Rover Sport SV Edition One, and to do so all the way in Portugal. The very first Range Rover Sport made its debut in 2005, and this latest edition nearly 20 years late is certainly worth the hype. If you’re wondering why the test drive needed to be all the way in Southern Europe, as it turns out, Portugal is a perfect place to test a car that’s fast and has some crazy off-roading ability, perhaps the most dynamic yet of all models.

While there, we checked out the Portimão Track, also known as the Algarve International Circuit, where we had the chance to see just how fast the car could go on SV Mode. Equipped with a professional driver, who left me holding on for dear life as he showed me how to hit top speeds, I pulled on a balaclava and racing helmet and got behind the wheel. Now, while I wasn’t flying like something out of the Fast and Furious, I wasn’t on my Driving Miss Daisy either. I was able to do 125-130 mph comfortably, testing out the brake power, learning how race car drivers navigate sharp turns using cones. The braking abilities were terrific, and they’re all thanks to the dynamic duo that is the carbon ceramic brake and the brand’s largest front calipers to date. All of that allows you to have full control of this powerful vehicle.

We also got to see what the vehicle is capable of off-road. I don’t mean any simple back road. We’re talking steep dirt-covered hills, shallow but wide pools of water, wet and sticky mud, concrete mounds, the works. It was both incredible and wild to view at once. I watched as the vehicle navigated truly tough terrain with no problem. That includes going down those steep hills, atop that concrete mound, and literally sideways on elevated land. With the car being lighter in all four corners (the carbon fiber wheels are lightweight but still grip very well and are durable), the car handles in an even more responsive way. I even watched the car brake, in a stable position, while sitting on three wheels instead of four going up and down an uneven hill. It was also a supremely cozy car for long drives, and boy did we do those, checking out three different luxurious hotels (Christian Louboutin’s stylish and tranquil Vermehlo in Melides, the serene Praia do Canal Nature Retreat in Aljezur, and back to quirky and cozy The Ivens in Lisbon) in three different parts of the country.

Ok, so now that I’ve gotten some of the more speed demon details out of the way, let’s talk about what you, the everyday Black woman, would appreciate in this car. Something that I thought was a really insightful feature was the Body and Soul Seat, or BASS, which combines wellness with a one-of-a-kind audio experience. What does that mean? When you drive the car or sit in the passenger seat and the music is on, with this feature, you can feel the sound reverberating, in a calming way, through your back. Utilizing transducers aligned to the rider’s back, it helps to influence heart rate variability, as a higher variation in time between each heartbeat means one is less stressed. The more you know.

And if you want your cabin to be a bit quieter (who even knew that was possible other than driving in silence?), there’s noise-reduction speakers in the headrest. That offers a bit less overwhelm as you’re on the go so you’re not squeezed dry by the little but surprisingly impactful things once you’re ready to get out of the SV. Also helpful, you can find out the quality of the air inside and outside of your vehicle. Once you do, you’re able to purify it inside the vehicle. Wellness maximized.

Other nice touches: You can operate a vast number of features in two taps of the Pivi Pro infotainment system, as well as with the help of the steering wheel. And if you want to be completely hands off, Amazon Alexa voice AI and Land Rover voice controls help you fine-tune the cabin to your liking.

Visually, the car doesn’t disappoint. It’s muscular, but still has a modern sleekness that Range Rover lovers adore. Those light wheels look good, and can handle terrain of all kinds. So if you’re just trying to get through a regular winter storm, say, in a cold city like Chicago, maybe you’re adventurous and want to hit up an off-roading trail in California, or, you know, perhaps you want to navigate rocks and the gushing water of a dam in Iceland…it’s all doable. But if you simply want to have enough comfort and space to fit in the family and whatever goods you need to tote in the trunk while looking cool during weekend outings, you’re covered, too.

Simply put, the Range Rover Sport SV can be whatever you want it to be: A fun and fast ride, a 4×4 ready for whatever mother nature has to offer, or a car to get you from point A to B in style.

I personally don’t need a car that can reach top speeds in seconds (speed cameras are at every turn in Brooklyn…) or has the ability to veer off down the side of an unpaved surface (well, unless I’m late, late for daycare pickups), but it’s certainly impressive to know that such versatility is available, and in a car as luxurious as this one.

The Range Rover Sport SV will start rolling out in the spring, so if you like what you see, chat with your nearby dealer to reserve the newest slice of sporting luxury.