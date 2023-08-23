Feel More Empowered In The Bedroom By Using The ‘Queening’ Technique

Getty

It may be time to drop it low…on your partner’s face. TikTok, again, has brought forth a new trend for us to leverage throughout our lives, but this time in the bedroom. Facesitting or “queening” is an oral sex position quickly gaining popularity.

The trend is just what it sounds like, domineering your partner’s face to take the throne and reach ultimate pleasure. To properly achieve queening in the bedroom, you must position yourself so that your genitals or anus are above your partner’s face. It can even be incorporated as foreplay or the main sexual activity. Although the practice has been used to engage mostly by lovers of fem-dom/sub relationships within the BDSM community, other people are happily adopting the practice because of its dominant nature. It’s important to note that any gender identity or biological sex can be on top and be the dominant partner and doesn’t have to include a power play component.

Article continues after video.

Although the technique is becoming popular, some people may be skeptical of trying it in the bedroom. However, there are several psychological and physical reasons why the queening technique can add pleasure to your sex life, as it covers a variety of sexual interests, desires, and relationship dynamics.

Power play can be exciting for some couples, but it’s all about the tonality of the request, action, and perspective. Physically, queening allows the receiving partner to set the tone, control the pace, and enjoy the stimulation. It can be equally beneficial for individuals with vulvas, who desire stimulation of the clitoris, which helps to orgasm. The technique also is helpful for others who are disabled or have difficulty moving into certain positions and long-term committed couples who are dedicated to spicing things up in the bedroom.

We know what you’re thinking…’Will sitting on my partner’s face be comfortable, or will it be awkward?’ This thought process is common. If you’re worried about the comfortability factor with your partner, you should affirm and praise them when receiving pleasure. If you’re still hesitant, you can start with different positions before working up to the full-face sitting experience.

Whatever you decide, know that facesitting or queening is for everyone and can be a unique but enjoyable experience for you and your partner, regardless of gender, size, anatomy, or sexuality. However, you and your partner must establish clear communication and consent to ensure comfort, pleasure, and enjoyment.