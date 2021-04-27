9 Practical Gifts For The Mompreneur In Your Life

Being a mom is often a thankless job. Couple that with the stresses of running your own empire, and you’ve probably gotten a lot of long, sleepless nights under your belt.
While flowers and perfume are great gift options for any mom, when it comes to the boss mom entrepreneur in your life, there are likely things they could really use this Mother’s Day. Or any day, really.
Need some gift ideas for your favorite mompreneur? Or maybe you’re looking to treat yourself after a long year of working (and teaching the little ones) at home)? From tools to make WFH life more convenient to the best self-care gifts they likely need (and want!), check out this ultimate gift guide full of gift ideas for working moms.
01
Queen’s Box
The limited edition Queen’s Box beauty box includes ten best selling products that encourage Mom to take some time for herself. OrganiBrands founder and mother of three, Kay Cola knows how hard it can be for Mom’s to get a few moments alone for selfcare. That’s why, for Mother’s Day Kay is giving thanks to Mom’s, aka Queen’s, everywhere with some of her favorite hair, makeup and skincare products from black owned brands. For always putting others first, for all their hard work, love and dedication, celebrate Mom and support black owned businesses along the way.
02
Fitbit Versa 3
There’s something that many successful entrepreneurs have in common: a commitment to their personal health and fitness. Why? Because as they strengthen their mind and business, they also have to strengthen their temple. Fitbit Versa 3™ is the latest evolution of our most popular family of smartwatches with even more advanced fitness, health and convenience features such as built-in GPS, enhanced PurePulse 2.0 heart rate technology, Active Zone Minutes™, a speaker and microphone to power voice control capabilities, now with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, and the ability to take calls from your wrist, making it the perfect gift for any multi-tasking mama.
03
Scentbird
Scentbird’s mission is simple: creating a friendly space where even the pickiest girl boss can enjoy exploring and experimenting fragrances without having to break the bank or commit to a full-size bottle that can last years. Customers can test out one 8 ml sample of the 700 niche and designer brands on Scentbird for $15/month. The best part – you can cancel or pause your subscription without consequences. Scentbird also sends a refillable sleek case that makes it easy for you to carry around.
04
Victor DCX760G High Rise™ Height Adjustable Standing Desk with Keyboard Tray
This height adjustable sit-stand desk converter allows mom to have correct ergonomic posture while working and cranking out business deals. The unique gas spring system allows for smooth and stable height adjustment with a light squeeze of the levers.
05
Meet Your Maker™ Stylish Coffee Maker
Mom can brew Strong AF (and flavorful) coffee with Cool Coffee Clique’s classy “Meet Your Maker” stylish K-Cup Machine. It’s slim size makes it easy to fit beautifully onto your countertop, and it brews up to 3 different cup sizes with just one simple click of a button, so you can have your amazing coffee within minutes. Experience no hassles or spills with the easily removable water reservoir, and save energy as it automatically turns off minutes after the last brew. Hold your spoons up high as you indulge in the rich hot flavors this coffee maker brings.
06
Biktrix’s Stunner Step-Thru E-Bike
A comfortable cruiser bike is just what mom needs to take a quick break during those stressful work days. Biktrix’s Stunner Step-Thru e-bike offers a sit-up straight riding position and relaxed shoulder-level arm height, the Stunner Step-Thru is an ideal every-day rider and fitness option for those looking for new spring and summer activities. It has an incredible range of more than 37 miles on a single charge, and its 750W mid-motor has more zip than your everyday e-bike.
07
Monos’ Kiyo UVC Water Bottle
For the mom who stays hydrated, and minds the business that pays her, the Monos’ Kiyo UVC water bottle is the perfect summertime accessory for your desk, a pool, or to take with you to the gym! It’s not your average water bottle though – simply swipe your finger across the top and the UVC technology will purify the water inside, eradicating up to 99.99% of bacteria and pathogens!
08
LARUCE x Dermovia Facial Brush Set
With all these Zoom meetings, it’s important that their faces are looking healthy and fresh. The LARUCE x Dermovia Facial Brush Set features multitasking makeup tools to help you apply Dermovia’s Lace A Peel Charcoal Bamboo Mask Paste and Clarifying Mulberry Leaf Lace Your Face mask and reveal brighter and dewy looking skin.
09
JBL LIVE Series
It’s often easier to get work done when you can cut out the noise. With the JBL LIVE Series, its not only equipped with The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control, but you can either stay mindful of your surroundings with Ambient Aware, use TalkThru to take calls, or employ noise-cancelling technologies to stay focused. With 6 models to choose from, the series delivers a sophisticated look and feel with premium materials in five sleek colors. Whether you want truly wireless earbuds or noise-cancelling over-ear, one from the JBL LIVE Series is the perfect, affordable headphone that fits seamlessly into your life.