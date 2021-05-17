5 Instagram-Worthy Playroom Essentials

“Alexa, pick up the toys.” Don’t you wish cleaning a playroom was just that simple? We’ve all been there—guests are about to arrive and you’re frantically running around to hide toys and put away the kid furniture that never fits your home decor. Wouldn’t it be nice to have playroom favorites that are modernly designed and functional?
From monitors that make spying a breeze to a modern table and chair set, we have it all covered. These items allow your child to roam free with imaginative and creative play, but are sleek enough you won’t be embarrassed. Take a look!
PartyKindom Kids Play Rug Mat
This colorful learning mat is easy to clean and roll up when playtime is over.
Lalo Play Kit
Still struggling with at-home learning? Let this sleek table be the main focus in your playroom. With its easy-to-clean surface and sturdy structure, it will be the go-to spot for art sessions, snack time, and playdates.
Delta Children Double-Sided Storage Easel
Made from strong wood, this easel is durable and built to withstand a beating from the toughest kids. Best of all, two convenient fabric storage bins keep crayons, markers, extra paper, paint or toys easily accessible.
Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor
This device is designed to monitor babies, but it’s perfect for playrooms too. Watch kids play directly on your smart device, and with customizable alerts, you can know in real-time any events from movement, sound, and more.
Tiny Land Kids Teepee Tent
Sure this tent is adorable, but it’s the padded and non-slip mat that sold us. It can easily fold up and down, providing kids a more comfortable place to play, read, and enjoy snacks.