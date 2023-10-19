WATCH | Pinterest is "Hair4u" During Your Life Changes

Essies, we’ve all been there, that moment when it’s time for a change. Whether leveling up in your career, going through a breakup, or ready for a big chop for a fresh start on your hair journey. The truth is, life is all about changes, and it’s necessary we learn to adjust through them during these transformative times.

As the year comes to an end, many of you may be looking into your own life changes for 2024, and Pinterest is “Hair4U” to make those transitions much easier for you.

Contrary to popular belief, Pinterest is not just an aesthetics driven platform for creatives, however it also serves as an informative tool, to grant you inspiration, resources and ideas. With its latest feature updates like, the “Skintone Search Tool” and “Hair Pattern Search Tool,” Pinterest continues to prove its a platform for all, with user inclusivity always at the forefront.

Essence Sales Planner, Whitney John got to experience it first hand with a makeover with ease, led by Stylist/Influencer Rasheena Liberte, courtesy of Pinterest.

To learn more on how Pinterest can help you, sign up for FREE at www.Pinterest.com. What other Pinterest and ESSENCE makeovers would you want to see? Tag us and share your stories.