First Patti’s Pies Now Pancakes: Patti LaBelle Is Taking Over Breakfast ￼

After the phenomenon that was Patti’s Pies in 2015, singer Patti Labelle’s food brand Patti’s Good Life expanded its offerings and has become a mainstay on store shelves and in the homes of her fans. Found in major grocery retailers like Target and Walmart, you can whip up a great meal for yourself and others that tastes like it’s homemade thanks to the singer. That includes everything from desserts to chicken and biscuits, greens, mac and cheese and more.

2022 Essence Festival of Culture held in New Orleans, Louisiana- July 1-3, 2022

During the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, fans of the singer and foodie had a chance to try some of the Patti’s Good Life food and also preview some upcoming additions from the brand in the convention center. After a spectacular musical performance at the Superdome on Saturday evening, Labelle graced the ESSENCE Eats Food & Wine Festival stage Sunday to chat it up with Sidra Smith from Essence Studios.

Along with her business partner, Charles Suitt, we got the scoop on all things Patti’s Good Life. When asked by Smith about her secret ingredients, Labelle expressed it’s simply heart and soul poured into the recipes. As this is her passion, she is honored to be on the shelves in stores all over the country as a Black woman-owned brand, which is rare.

2022 Essence Festival of Culture held in New Orleans, Louisiana- July 1-3, 2022

She gushed about her newest offerings — some of her breakfast faves. Available now, you can find her frozen mini pancakes and mini pancake sandwiches stuffed with PB&J or chocolate hazelnut. Inspired by her grandchildren who love breakfast, the star wanted something quick and easy to make for busy people with family to feed. You can heat them up in the microwave quickly as a great, delicious start to your day.

As the interview was coming to a close, Labelle noted that she would be adding breakfast options like syrup and pancake mix to make her yummy pancakes. As a diabetic, she will also sell a sugar-free syrup option.

2022 Essence Festival of Culture held in New Orleans, Louisiana- July 1-3, 2022

The star loves to connect with fans and wasn’t in a hurry after her time on stage came to an end. She allowed guests in attendance to ask questions that she was happy to answer.

You could see the love for her brand, and her fans, all over her face. We can’t wait to see what else Patti’s Good Life has coming up and what the icon does next.