Jab Jab Nation! At These Electric Spicemas Fetes Anything Goes

Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures

Ask anyone from Grenada and they’ll tell you straight “we play mas, but we don’t play – we play jab!”

You may have gone to parties on other islands, but you haven’t fete until you’ve headed to jab jab nation for Spicemas. The people of Grenada are the mud and the oil, and if you too ‘fraid to dutty up your clothes – stay home. From sunup to sundown the energy on the island is electric and the air is filled with a sense of pure freedom.

You’ll find something to get into all around the island, but partying at popular fetes like Fleet, Silent Morning and of course, the infamous Jab Jab J’ouvert, will feel like a movie. Because at Spicemas, anything goes! Check out our exclusive photos from inside the hottest parties during Grenada’s Spicemas carnival.

01 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 02 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 03 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 04 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 05 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 06 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 07 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 08 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 09 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 10 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 11 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 12 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 13 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 14 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 15 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 16 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 17 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 18 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 19 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 20 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 21 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 22 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 23 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures 24 Grenada Spice Mas Fetes 2019 You can't fete in Grenada if yuh 'fraid to get a little dutty. Because during Spice Mas, anything goes! Photo Credit: Omar Takes Pictures

Share :