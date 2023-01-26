Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Shemar Moore recently debuted his baby girl to the world! The actor shared the first photo of his newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post on Wednesday celebrating her arrival, with the caption, “FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!” the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. “Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S—!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!”

He continued, “Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom🕊️❤️,” referencing his late mother Marilyn Wilson Moore, who died in 2020.

Moore shared the exciting baby news earlier this month that he was expecting a child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven; right now, it’ll be the third anniversary on February 8,” he said at the time. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy,” he said.

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed,’ kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up,” he added.

Moore and Dizon shared video of their gender reveal soon after, with Moore giving us a peek at what his child’s name was going to be.

“It’s either going to be Legend, little homie, or Frankie, little baby girl. And I’m about to be a father come February 8, 2023,” he said.

Baby girl came a little earlier than expected, but she’s right on time. We wish Shemar Moore and his growing family the best!