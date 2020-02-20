(Photo by Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Shemar Moore is sharing the devastation he’s feeling after losing his mother Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore nearly two weeks ago due to several health complications.

“This is real life,” he began Wednesday in one Instagram video while staring into the camera. “It’s not a game. It’s not a joke. I’m hurting real bad.”

“I’ve been offline for some weeks now. I’ve had to keep a secret out of respect to my mom,” he said, before revealing that Wilson-Moore had passed away on February 8 due to multiple sclerosis and a heart condition. She was 76 years old.

“I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her,” he wrote in a caption, “but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER.”

The two were extraordinarily close and had shared their special connection with Moore’s 3.2 million Instagram followers on a regular basis. The actor clarified that he was not exploiting her death for content, but felt obligated to update his followers.

“You knew her from afar,” he said in one clip.

After holding up framed photographs of his mother in the videos, he repeatedly credited her with the wonderful contributions she made to his life.

“Everything I’ve accomplished is because of this amazing woman,” he said in one video, adding in another, “I don’t exist without this woman. I’m not famous without her.”

Through his tears, Moore vowed that he would continue to pursue his dreams in her honor. “I’m going to stand up and be somebody,” he said. “Mama here come that man.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Moore and the Wilson family.

