A few well-known formula brands manufactured by the company Abbott Nutrition are being recalled after four reported cases of babies reportedly falling ill from possible bacterial contamination of the products.

The offerings include select powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas. The recall, a voluntary one by Abbott, comes after the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was investigating four complaints/cases from three states of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport infections. All of the children consumed powdered infant formulas produced at Abbott’s facility in Sturgis, Mich. The products made at this Michigan factory can be found across the U.S. and were likely exported internationally.

The FDA warned consumers to avoid buying Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas if the first two digits of the code found on the bottom of the products are 22 through 37, if that same code contains K8, SH or Z2, and if the expiration date is April 2022 or later. These guidances don’t impact liquid formula products from the brands, or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas. They also don’t apply to the company’s products manufactured at their other facilities.

To further illustrate the seriousness of this situation, the FDA said all four of the cases being investigated required the children to be hospitalized, and the Cronobacter zakazakii bacteria may have contributed to a death in one of the cases.

According to the CDC, Cronobacter germs, which can live in dry foods, can lead to sepsis and meningitis, and though infections from this bacteria are rare, they can be deadly for newborns.

“We know parents depend on us to provide them with the highest quality nutrition formulas,” Joe Manning, the executive vice president of nutritional products for Abbott said in a press statement. “We’re taking this action so parents know they can trust us to meet our high standards, as well as theirs. We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation will cause parents, caregivers and health care professionals.”