Here Are Our Favorite Celebrity Dads Ahead Of Father’s Day

Russell Wilson

There’s nothing greater than a present father who honors, respects, and adores their family. These celebrity dads embody fatherly love and inspire fathers everywhere to prioritize family life, even though their schedules may be busy. As we’re gearing up to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, we wanted to shed some light on the celebrity daddies who consistently show up for their children and love them out loud.

Will Smith

At this point, the legendary entertainer serves as a blueprint for impactful fatherhood. Smith has three children, two with fellow actor and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow, 22, and one with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, Trey Smith, 30. He always supports his brood and encourages them to follow their dreams in and out of the spotlight.

Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart has become more introspective over the years, admitting that he hasn’t been the most present father due to his work schedule during his Don’t F**k This Up Netflix Documentary Series in 2019. Since then, he’s made more time for his family and celebrated important moments like his daughter Heaven’s high school graduation this year. Hart shares daughter Heaven, 18, and son Hendrix, 15, with ex-wife Torrei Hart and two little ones, Kenzo, 5, and daughter Kaori, 2, with Eniko Hart.

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade stays ten toes down for his family regardless of what the public thinks. He covers his wife, Gabrielle Union, and encourages his children to live their truth to the fullest.

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Although Sean “Diddy” Combs is actin’ bad this summer, he still prioritizes all seven of his children, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, and newest daughter Love Combs.

Stephen Curry

When he’s not ballin’ on the court, Stephen Curry is known to be the perfect family man to his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha Curry, and children Riley, Ryan, and Canon.

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey manages to be the anchor in his family and leads his wife and seven kids with kindness, compassion, and humor. While he has a complex blended family history, he always spends time with them, whether on international trips, at dinner parties, or celebrating the holidays.

Russell Wilson

Russell is never afraid to celebrate his family publicly. The Denver Broncos quarterback has two biological children with his wife, Ciara, Sienna Princess, 5, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1. He also serves as the adoptive father to Future, 8.