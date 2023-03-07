Brandi Boyd and husband Max Lux are mourning the loss of their child. The couple shared the news on Instagram with their fans, supporters and community, requesting prayers for their family. Boyd captioned the Instagram post, “We need you. We Love you,” and “Send us a sign. Visit your brother and sisters in there [sic] sleep. Let us know your [sic] warm in heaven.”

She added, “I can’t believe I am typing these words. Pray For my Family #BabyLux🤎 send me the strength to carry on I have to be strong for your siblings 🙏🏽”

The Boyds welcomed #BabyLux in November 2022, their third child. The baby boy was born prematurely, had difficulty breathing and needed assistance from a CPAP machine.

Max also shared an inspirational message asking for prayers and empathy for his wife during the difficult time. He shared that #BabyLux passed away despite emergency responders’ best efforts.

Max also wrote, “Pray for my Wife and my Family….we lost our baby yesterday and are facing the hardest trial I never knew existed…..Please be mindful of your comments to my wife tbh I wouldn’t of even posted about this but rather you get information from me then anyone else….Lil Lux passed we and the emergency response did our best to recessitate him.”

Several celebrities extended their condolences via social media including Tiny Harris, who left a comment on Boyd’s Instagram post that read, “B, we love u so much! I am so damn sorry. Sending u all the love & praying for your strength & peace.” Fellow Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood alum Hazel E shared a heartfelt message as well.

“I’m so sorry lil B 💔😢🙏🏽 please stay strong for your other 3 beautiful kids. We love you.

We’re sending the Boyd family healing energy and positive thoughts.