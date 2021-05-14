This Viral Multi-Purpose Pan Is The Ultimate Cooking Hack

I’m a one-pan kind of girl. Of course, I know the importance of having multiple cookware for various meals, but when you’re in a pitch and have multiple mouths to feed, you need something you can throw an entire meal in.

Before I get into why The Always Pan is my new favorite, you should also know that I’m a sucker for any cookware that saves me time. Rember the OrGREENiC Cookware Collection that was spotted all over info commercials years ago? I bought five because it was nonstick, lightweight, scratch-resistant, and dishwasher safe. It was literally a dream come true until six months later when my entire egg stuck to the pan. I was instantly over it.

Fast forward to a few months ago and everyone on my Instagram feed raved about The Always Pan. I was so curious. “Our pan is truly non-stick! We have made so many dishes in it,” said one reviewer. “But the one that truly showed how non-stick it is that we melted marshmallows for rice crispy treats and the marshmallows never got stuck to the pan.”

I decided to get the pastel-colored cookware a try and I’m so glad I did. Here’s why The Always Pan is my new favorite kitchen hack:

The Cost:

The always pan doesn’t just include a pan. In the box are a lid, a steaming basket, and a wooden spatula, all retailing for $145.

Loading the player...

It Smoothes Uneven Heat:

Have you ever used a pan that cooked one side of the food faster than the other? That’s often because of the hot and cold spots that are in most pans. But that’s not the case with The Always Pan. The aluminum body is designed for fast, even heat. The pan holds heat better than traditional stainless steel cookware, that’s why they recommend low to medium heat when cooking.

It Replaces Everything In Your Kitchen:

Okay, not everything. But it comes pretty close. The set can theoretically replace your steamer, skillet, frying pan, sauté pan, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and even a spoon rest since the handle can hold the wooden spatula with ease.

And Now For The Cons:

It’s very high-maintenance, but not in a super bougie way. For starters, you can’t use it on high heat or with metal utensils. Doing so jeopardizes the health of the coating. Metal utensils can scrape it, eventually leaving the ceramic nonstick coating to chip off into your food. No good. But, that’s the case with most non-stick pans, so that’s nothing new for me and hardly a reason not to buy it.

I’m not a chef by any stretch of the imagination, but when I need a go-to pan that can do-it-all, I’m always happy to reach for my Always Pan.