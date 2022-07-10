Oprah Winfrey’s Father Passes Away Less Than A Week After July 4th Celebration In His Honor

Adriane Jaeckle/ Getty Images

“All is well,” Oprah Winfrey wrote in a heartfelt message on Saturday (July 9), announcing the passing of her father, Vernon Winfrey.

She shared a video from the surprise celebration she put on in his honor, which took place on Monday — Independence Day.

“Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak,” she said. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.”

She added, “That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”

She noted that her father lived from 1933 to 2022. He was 88 (his birthday would have been in August).

The media titan never shared what illness her father was battling, just that it was important to her to have those who love him show him that love. As she put it, she was giving “my father his ‘flowers’ while he’s still well enough to smell them.”

He took in the celebration in a barber chair, as he was a beloved barber, and the owner of Winfrey’s Barbershop in Nashville. He worked there for more than 50 years.

Our thoughts are with Oprah and her family as they mourn the loss of her father and prepare to celebrate his life — once again.