NYC Summertime On A Dime: Summer Days Are Fading Away

Summertime in New York City is magical.

The sun’s out, your skin is glistening and the streets are calling your name. We want you to heed the call—but, is there a way of doing so without going broke?

The short answer is yes. There is a way to have a robust social life this summer, while maintaining some semblance of fiscal responsibility. It’s not easy, but it’s doable. Here at ESSENCE we love Black joy and Black girl luxury, but we’re also about building Black wealth.

Summer is almost over (can you believe it?!). Alas, in a matter of weeks, the ‘turn-up’ will turn down. You should definitely enjoy those last few summer Fridays while you can. But before hitting the town, consider linking up with your crew and making your own fun.

Go out, be social and make memories—just don’t go broke while doing so. Save your coins, sis!

Picnic in one of New York City’s parks.

There are few things more easy-breezy than a picnic on a beautiful day. In New York City you have options, in fact there are 1,700 parks. While Central Park is the City’s fifth largest park, it tends to be a huge tourist attraction (as it spans from midtown Manhattan, to Harlem). Alternatively, try Prospect Park in Brooklyn, Marsha P. Johnson State Park, also in Brooklyn, or Flushing Meadows/ Corona Park in Queens.

Spread out your blanket, relax and let the breeze flow over you. Your picnic doesn’t have to be very extravagant either (remember, this series is entitled ‘Summertime on a Dime,’ folks!). Bring your portable speaker, a blanket, a book and a few snacks—make a day out of it.

Get your steps in!

Living in New York City, there are plenty of opportunities to get some exercise in your day-to-day hustle and bustle. How about being intentional about getting-in that walk? There are so many sights and sounds in NYC—you won’t get bored during that walk, either. For starters, try the Brooklyn Bridge.

Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge is practically a right of passage for all New Yorkers. Lest we forget that Diddy made Da Band walk across the Brooklyn Bridge for a piece of cheesecake! I walk the bridge at least once, each summer. The Brooklyn Bridge tends to be a hot spot for tourists, so consider going during off hours (early mornings, or after 5pm).

If you’re into walking bridges, but are looking for a little less foot traffic, try the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge. Enter at Astoria Park in Queens, and the path will leave you at Randall’s Island.

The Highline (an elevated park, starting on West 34th St to Gansevoort St.), is a good place for a more leisurely stroll. Beware: The park, which was formerly a rail line, also tends to be super congested with tourists during peak hours. Lace up, sis!

Checkout a block party.

Ain’t no party like a NYC block party! Fortunately, during the summers in New York City there are quite a few opportunities to vibe on the streets of NYC. While some ‘block parties’ tend to be more informal and impromptu (think: You, a few friends, some banging speakers and vibes take over the block), others attempt to bring the party to the entire city.

Open Streets, an initiative from the City of New York to transform streets into public spaces. Soul food staple, Melba’s Harlem, has used the opportunity to create Trusted Mic Sunday—a family friendly block party from 4pm-8pm. Based on their recent Instagram post, Trusted Mic Sundays gets the people moving!