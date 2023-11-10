Let Your Light Shine Bright: Your November Horoscope Is Here  

Getty

Follow your dreams. As turkey dinners hit tables and Christmas decorations start to pop up around the city, it’s time to let your light shine brighter than ever. We already know that you can conquer anything or anyone you set your mind to—and now is the moment to let the world see what you are made of. On November 4, Saturn turns direct in Pisces, which means you will get another opportunity to attain something your heart desires. Emotionally, be on the lookout for the pre-shadow period of Mercury entering retrograde on November 25. Get ready to adjust your strategy and devise a new plan for success.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

This is your birthday season, and it’s all about you. Consider changing the scenery with a spur-of-the-moment location switch as you celebrate your special day. Traveling and partying with your friends seems like the perfect present for sociable Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

New beginnings are making you realize that the sky’s the limit when it comes to your achievements. The challenges you have overcome thus far would break some others. Take a mental vacation to set your mind at ease: Forget about budgets and organized planners for the rest of the year. Be spontaneous; enjoy the life that you love and those who love you back.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

You are in dire need of mending fences with those close to you. Sweeping things under the rug does no one any good: It is time to let your truth be the glue to rebuild some of those burnt bridges within your family dynamic. Healing begins with forgiveness.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Cue up “Church Girl” by Beyoncé because you are finally starting to dote on you. Self-love keeps you humbly proud of everything that makes you the star you were born to be. This affirming energy coming from your tribe has empowered you to step up and take the throne.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

Have you checked your bank statements lately? It might be a great time to take some money-management courses, to help you balance your impulsive shopping sprees. Spending money can feel marvelous, but saving those dollars can bring even greater satisfaction in the long run.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Everyone’s fitness journey looks different, and you are trying to discover how to make working out fun again. Do something out of the box that will push you toward your goal. Practicing yoga or taking a cycling class might be your new routine.

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

Sometimes feelings can leave us questioning our character. Give yourself some grace for mistakes made in the past. Your life story has molded you into a beautifully evolving butterfly.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Surprisingly, romance has been the last thing on your mind lately. You have gravitated toward activities that made you happy as a child. Binge-watching old cartoons and movies with your closest friends has brought some of the most enjoyable times you’ve had in a while.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

Investing your money has led you to doubling your income. Depending on your business connections, and with the support of your family, you have been able to elevate your game and pass your fiscal goal for the year. Now it’s time to relish some of those profits!

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

You’ve been thinking a lot about generational wealth recently. Learning to balance your assets and equity will set your family up for financial success over the long haul. Do more research, learn how to spend your money smartly, and also add multiple streams of income.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Have you been considering changing your eating habits? Fast food can be so addictive and can make you complacent. Find some fresh, healthy recipes on social media to help satisfy your cravings without slowing progress toward your fitness goals.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

Family time has never felt more important than it does this year. Whether your relatives are out of town or nearby, you’ve prioritized them. Sensitivity is not your strong point, but you are starting to express your true emotions more.