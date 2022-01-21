10 Pieces You Need To Do Eclectic Style Decor Like Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe’s New NYC Apartment
Erin Kunkel
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Nicole Ari Parker is taking fans into her cushy New York City pad, and we can’t get enough of the use of texture, from vases to console tables, benches and pillows, that adorn her home.

The star, who lives full-time with husband Boris Kodjoe and their two kids on the west coast, had to come back to the east coast for about half of 2021 to film the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…

“Part of our plan was to get back to New York eventually, maybe when the kids go to college, but then I got this great job that took me back pretty much half of the year,” she shared in a conversation with Architectural Digest.

Erin Kunkel

“I was there so much that Boris and I were like, should we just start looking for an apartment? And we found the most incredible apartment right on Central Park West.”

For their home away from home, the couple called on celebrity interior designer and friend Nikki Chu, as well as home furnishing brands ZGallerie and One Kings Lane to make the space stylish, dialing back the color to play with prints and embossed surfaces.

Erin Kunkel

“Nicole is not afraid of color or pattern; actually, more is more when it comes to her taste,” Chu said. “But, with this home, we went with a more muted palette, one that fit the energy of NYC.”

But quieter tones doesn’t mean the home isn’t full of personality. There are so many pieces of furniture that bring character to the Central Park West residence. You can get similar looks to add some charm to your own home, because we pulled together 10 inspired by the couple’s lovely “pied-à-terre.”

01
Metal Framed Full-Length Mirror from Wayfair
Hang one or two (or three) of these sleek mirrors in your bedroom like Nicole and Boris did. Or, buy one and let it stand on its own in any space in your pad.
Wayfair
$206.49 BUY
Loading the player...
02
Terre Olive Velvet Sphere Pillow from CB2
Whether in your bedroom or on your couch, you won’t be able to resist these round puff pillows, available in ivory or olive.
CB2
$49.95 BUY
03
Hand Embossed Lotus Console by Anthropologie
The price may be an investment, but this unique console, in silver, is a welcomed sight in any entrance area to a home.
Anthropologie
$798 BUY
04
Juliette Velvet Bench from Urban Outfitters
We’re in love with the patchwork bench the stars have in their home. For a fun option that’s affordable (and available) and cute, the Juliette velvet bench brings personality.
Urban Outfitters
$399 BUY
05
Sionne Round C Table by SAFAVIEH
Bring a gilded table like this one up close to enjoy a drink or a meal in style when you’re lounging on the couch.
Overstock
$121.59 BUY
06
Ivory Boucle Ottoman from Article
We love a good ottoman! And while everyone can’t sit on this one (keep the kiddos away), you can bring some extra charm to your living area or powder room with this baby.
Article
$149 BUY
07
Angelo Dining Chair from Rove Concepts
Get your own chic velvet dining table chairs in an array of colors, including Glacier Grey. Choose between a black or brass base.
Rove Concepts
$299-$374 BUY
08
Cairo Floor Vase from ZGallerie
Allow your healthiest, happiest plants to show out with help from this textured floor vase, inspired by Nicole and Boris’s snake-print vase.
ZGallerie
$99.95 BUY
09
Jewel of the Rendille Photograph – Limited Edition of 75 by Drew Doggett
If you’re serious about having high-end art in your home, get inspired by the couple, who own multiple pieces from photographer Drew Doggett.
Saatchi Art
$2,915 BUY
10
Gold Iron Chandelier With Clear Crystal Drops from Overstock
Bring some glitz and glamour to your dining room with this diamond-shaped chandelier.
Overstock
$391.99 BUY

TOPICS: 