10 Pieces You Need To Do Eclectic Style Decor Like Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe’s New NYC Apartment

Nicole Ari Parker is taking fans into her cushy New York City pad, and we can’t get enough of the use of texture, from vases to console tables, benches and pillows, that adorn her home.

The star, who lives full-time with husband Boris Kodjoe and their two kids on the west coast, had to come back to the east coast for about half of 2021 to film the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…

“Part of our plan was to get back to New York eventually, maybe when the kids go to college, but then I got this great job that took me back pretty much half of the year,” she shared in a conversation with Architectural Digest.

“I was there so much that Boris and I were like, should we just start looking for an apartment? And we found the most incredible apartment right on Central Park West.”

For their home away from home, the couple called on celebrity interior designer and friend Nikki Chu, as well as home furnishing brands ZGallerie and One Kings Lane to make the space stylish, dialing back the color to play with prints and embossed surfaces.

“Nicole is not afraid of color or pattern; actually, more is more when it comes to her taste,” Chu said. “But, with this home, we went with a more muted palette, one that fit the energy of NYC.”

But quieter tones doesn’t mean the home isn’t full of personality. There are so many pieces of furniture that bring character to the Central Park West residence. You can get similar looks to add some charm to your own home, because we pulled together 10 inspired by the couple’s lovely “pied-à-terre.”