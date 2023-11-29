Former 'Dance Moms' Star Nia Sioux Just Became An AKA Like Her Mom, Holly: 'My Daughter Is My Soror'

Nia Sioux, former star of Lifetime’s long-running docuseries Dance Moms is now a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. just like her mother, Holly Hatcher-Frazier. Both ladies were a part of the hit show.

“The yard just got a whole lot prettier💕💚,” the UCLA senior wrote in an Instagram caption about joining the Alpha Gamma chapter of the sorority. Sioux posted a slide of images, which included her posing in her pink and green threads (including some super cute pink boots) with her mom by her side. Hatcher-Frazier left a comment on her daughter’s post that read, “My legacy 💖💚 My pretty girl 💖💚.

“My daughter is my Soror 💖💚,” her mother wrote on her own Instagram post. “Please congratulate my Soror Nia Sioux as she crosses and joins the illustrious Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.”

The 22-year-old is studying American Literature at the prestigious university.

Sioux joined the first season of Dance Moms in 2011 and at the time she was just nine years old. She has since built a robust social media following posting dancing videos and garnering millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. She’s also become an actress, starring most recently in the Lifetime film Imperfect High and the 2021 film I Am Mortal.

During an interview with Insider last year, the former child star shared how hard it could be to deal with negative comments from social media users as someone who has been in the public eye for a large chunk of her life.

“I feel like people have always thought of us as characters instead of real people. When in reality, I wasn’t playing someone else, I was being myself. So the comments I got back then were sometimes awful, which is really sad because I was so young,” she said.

During the interview, Sioux also added that she gets criticism from fans for the ways she dresses and for posting videos that don’t align with their view of her as a child star. Again, she’s 22.

“It’s really hard for people to picture me as an adult because they’ve seen me on TV since I was 9 years old,” Sioux said. “It’s like they don’t want to see me grow up.”

Sioux is indeed grown now and has blossomed beautifully. Sending her many congratulations on becoming a part of the illustrious sisterhood.