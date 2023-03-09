Nia Long Is On An Adventure With Her Son In Japan

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Crunchyroll

Nia Long is on a much-needed getaway with her son, Kez, 11, in Japan. The 52-year-old Best Man actress, who has been a hot topic as of late, has been sharing snippets of her time away on Instagram.

“Creating memories #Japan2023,” she wrote in a caption underneath a picture of she and Kez in what looks like a car on their way to see what the East Asian country has to offer. Perhaps Kez is a big fan of the culture, as the two were all smiles at the premiere of a popular Japanese manga series in February.

Long also posted a steamy image of herself in a hot spring that got the internet talking. The You People actress shared a selfie looking ageless and effortlessly gorgeous. She captioned the photo, “in my element.”

She’s shared some of the other things that she’s seen and experienced while in Japan, including the sight of beautiful koi fish swimming, and some really ornate ice cream — enjoyed while doing a relaxing foot soak.

We’re hopeful that this trip is giving Long time to just unwind and enjoy time with her youngest son. Of course, the star has dealt with a lot lately, namely, a breakup from her ex-fiancé and NBA basketball coach Ime Udoka in late 2022.

The couple called it quits after 13 years when news broke that Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with the team service manager. In an interview with Role Recall for Yahoo! Entertainment, the star described the last couple of months as “devastating.”

“I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months. And I’ve had just to say, ‘It’s all right. You’ll pick yourself back up and — oh my god. I’m about to cry,” she said as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. “‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving.’”

Long has since focused on nurturing her successful career as she’s been in several movies and stunting at high-profile events as the new year began. It’s also nice to see her spending quality time with Kez as in a few interviews, she shared that he has been struggling with the split.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “No one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Mother and son certainly look like they’re enjoying themselves and we love to see it.