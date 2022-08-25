The Newest Fitbit Devices Look Real Good On The Wrist

My relationship with Fitbit goes way back. Before I could afford a fancy one (and by that, I mean one with a face in color), I had the Fitbit Zip to help me get more active. A year later I bought and wore my Flex entirely out. Seriously though, the band broke from a 40-pound weight-loss journey I began in 2013 that turned into two-a-day workouts. Back then I just wanted to know how many steps I was taking (I’d get giddy when all my dots would light up and buzz) and perhaps, what the tea was on how I was sleeping. A decade since I was clipping the Zip to my hip, the brand has announced its newest smartwatches, and they’re doing things I could have only imagined back in 2012.
The new offerings are the first from both Fitbit and Google, which acquired the fitness tracking giant in 2019. With that in mind, they offer the health and wellness insight that people love from Fitbit, while also integrating the resources of Google.
The models, the Sense 2, the Versa 4 and the Inspire 3, all offer different features and there’s something for everyone at varying price points. Get your hands on them this fall, but in the meantime, learn more about what each device has to offer.
Sense 2
This watch is the ultimate wellness device. As the watch’s name says, the Sense 2 helps identify moments of stress thanks to a electrodermal activity sensor. It pays attention to signs of stress in the body and offers tools so that you can be aware of and manage that stress. And we all know that good sleep is a huge part of good wellness. In addition to sharing info about how you sleep and ways to improve your shut-eye moments, there’s a recently launched Sleep Profile feature. There’s also the ability to focus on your heart and skin temperature. Google features include the addition of the Google Wallet, Maps and Assistant.
Meet your fitness goals and do so comfortably in the newest Versa model. Before you even think about heading to the gym, this smartwatch uses your activity, sleep and heart rate variability to come up with a Daily Readiness Score. That score lets you know if your body is actually up for a workout or if you need to take advantage of a rest day. Other features include Active Zone Minutes to let you know how your efforts, based on intensity, are adding up in real time. And there’s built-in GPS as well as more than 40 exercise modes so the watch will recognize where you are and what activity you’re taking part in.
The Inspire 3 is also coming out in the fall, and at a price point of $99.95, it’s the perfect device to gift loved ones this holiday season — especially Gen Z. Though this model has a thinner design, it’s packed with the 24/7 tracking of activity, heart rate, sleep stress and the body’s readiness for activity. It also has up to 10 days of battery life, allowing the user to get comfortable learning how to build a healthier routine without having to run to charge it all the time.