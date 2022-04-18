New Balance Launches Multi-Sport Complex, ‘The TRACK,’ With A Star-Studded Event

Track stars, trendsetters and top athletes from across the country all gathered in Boston on Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of New Balance’s world-class sports facility, The TRACK.

Centrally located near New Balance’s headquarters in Brighton’s Boston Landing, the multi-purpose, state-of-the-art complex serves as an all-access arena for athletes of all sports and skill levels to take full advantage of the space’s endless functions. From fully-equipped training centers to the official Sports Research Lab, the facility is an athlete’s dream playground.

Photo Courtesy of New Balance

“When we first started discussing The TRACK at New Balance, we wanted to ensure that we could create a destination for the community at Boston Landing, as well as design a space where the New Balance Sports Research Lab could take their work to the next level,” Jim Halliday, President of New Balance Development Group said in a statement. “This facility and all of the high-tech equipment it houses allow the New Balance Sports Research Lab team to increase their surveys with athletes and enhance technology throughout our products.”

The grand-opening event flexed the facility’s capacity by celebrating the intersection of style, sport, and culture with appearances by Euphoria actress, Storm Reid, a special performance from New Balance brand ambassador and rapper, Jack Harlow, along with appearances from several New Balance brand athletes.

Storm Reid, Jack Harlow — Credit: BFA

The main attraction of the launch event was the reveal of The TRACK, New Balance’s answer to accommodating track and field athletes in training. The 200-meter, hydraulically banked indoor track simulates a “sling-shot” effect for runners to practice for marathons, track meets, and even the Olympics. It was built to be the fastest track in the world.

Sydney McLaughlin — Credit: BFA

One recording-breaking athlete who plans to take full advantage of The TRACK’s offerings is two-time Olympic gold medalist and New Balance athlete Sydney McLaughlin. “Honestly, they’ve been like family ever since I was in high school,” she tells Essence.

“Being able to grow with them and develop into the person I’ve become with them by my side has been absolutely amazing. Seeing them grow to where they are now is just unreal.”

Sydney McLaughlin, fiancè Andre Levrone Jr. — Credit: BFA

The 22-year-old Team USA champion, who plans to utilize the space for meets during her training season, graced the red carpet with her now-fiancè and former NFL wide receiver, Andre Levrone Jr, who she shares has been her greatest cheerleader and supporter during her off-season. “He’s the best. He’s with me at the track every day, helping me anyway he can and supports me the same way I support him,” she says glowingly. “He’s a major part of the operation and I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Just days after the event, the Boston-based brand has a lot more to celebrate.

On Friday, New Balance’s elite women’s relay team successfully took home the world best title in the indoor distance medley relay at its new facility. The talented group of runners included Team New Balance athletes Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Heather MacLean, and Kendall Ellis, along with current U.S. high school indoor 800m record holder, Roisin Willis.