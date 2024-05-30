Naturi Naughton’s Son, Tru Turns One!

Naturi Naughton

Actress Naturi Naughton is now a mother of a one-year-old, and she couldn’t be prouder of her little one. The Power actress shared her excitement with Instagram fans via a special birthday post for her son Tru.

“OMG, We have a 1 year old! #HAPPY1stBdayTru ❤️,” her caption started. “Mommy loves you & I am sooo grateful for you! Remember, To thine own self be #Tru & keep God First and life’s doors will open for you! #LewisGang #Family #MySon #beyondBlessed”

Naughton’s husband, Two Lewis, commented on the post, giving his wife a shout-out for how she shows up as a mom.

“You are an amazing Mom. Thank you for having my 1st born,” the proud father and talent manager wrote.

The couple celebrated their firstborn’s birthday with an intimate party with family and friends. Little Tru was dressed in the most adorable Mickey Mouse-themed outfit, complete with matching ears, suspenders, and a yellow bow tie. He also wore a T-shirt with the number one on it.

Naughton and Lewis tied the knot in 2022 and had Tru on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Before giving birth to her son, the actress shared her anticipation with PEOPLE.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” the actress shared in February. “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

While Tru is Lewis’ first child, Naughton isn’t new to motherhood. She also has a daughter named Zuri from a previous relationship, whom she gave birth to in 2017.

Naughton hasn’t had the easiest year so far, seeing as her father died in April, so it’s good to see her smiling. In April, she penned a heartfelt post describing her grief. “💔😢DADDY…I never imagined my life without you! Losing you is my biggest heartbreak! ,” the caption started. “I will miss Your WISDOM, your strength, your unwavering love & support, your voice, your MANY life stories and how you survived in this world, your laugh, your powerful prayers, your playfulness, your ability to see ten steps ahead of me… just all our MEMORIES! I don’t know how I will do this without you! 😭 she wrote as part of a lengthy caption on Instagram, grieving her dad.

Additionally, her husband also shared that he was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes earlier this year due to a medicine he was prescribed for bronchitis.

Happy birthday to baby Tru, as we hope she continues to bring joy to their household.