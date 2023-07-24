Celebrate National Tequila Day With These 6 Black-Owned Brands

Getty

Today is National Tequila Day! What better way to celebrate the delicious distilled beverage made from blue agave plant than by drinking a shot of Tequila from a Black-owned Tequila brand? Ahead of the holiday, we rounded up several Tequila brands to help you enjoyably participate today and beyond.

Ego Tequila

Founded by Rikki Kelly at 24, Ego Tequila was the first Black woman-owned tequila brand in Texas and the third in the country. Their high-quality 100% agave spirit is produced in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, and is perfect in cocktails or as a celebratory shot. Ego Tequila is dedicated to providing consumers with a high-value spirit that is exciting for newcomers and tequila lovers.

Anteel Tequila

Nayana Ferguson, a pancreatic cancer survivor and occasional Tequila drinker found that the spirit was naturally low in sugar, which was important for her as she needed to keep her sugar intake low. After appreciating Tequila more, she and her husband, Don, created Anteel Tequila, making her the first Black woman to lead a Tequila brand. The award-winning brand features Anteel Blanco, the Coconut Lime Blanco, and the Anteel Reposado.

TCapri Tequila

In 2018, the search for perfection and pursuit of passion stretched from Maryland to San Julián, Jalisco, Mexico. Through extensive research, Tiffany Capri Hainesworth discovered that only in the area known as Los Altos de Jalisco, where Tequila el Tepozan SA de CV is located, with higher altitudes and colder climates, do you find tequila with sweeter agave notes–precisely what the founder of TCapri Tequila had in mind. TCapri Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber agave, natural yeast, and volcanic-filtered well water from the distillery’s estate, with absolutely no additives of any kind.

Teremana Tequila

Founded by Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, Teremana Tequilla is crafted in a small Mexican town amidst the highest peaks of the Jalisco Highland mountains. The brand offers Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo that boasts bright citrus notes with a fresh finish.

Gran Coramino

Kevin Hart, an 11th-generation tequila maker, founded Gran Coramino Tequila and Juan Domingo Beckmann – two tequila lovers and masters of their crafts who bonded over their shared passion for tequila. Gran Coramino has two exceptionally smooth styles – Reposado Cristalino and Añejo.

E. Cuarenta Tequila

E-40 is a platinum recording artist who founded his E. Cuarenta Tequila brand after spending years taking trips to different distillers in Mexico, working with master blenders to find just the right product and taste profile. He also offers Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo varieties.