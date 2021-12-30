8 Must-Have Items To Step Up Your ‘Work From Home’ Game In 2022

With remote work officially here to stay as the new norm, we could all benefit from upgrading our home office setups.
Not only will spicing up your space boost morale for heightened productivity, but creating a comfier working environment will also help you to reach all your professional goals. All it takes is a little upgrading and a few statement pieces to make your work from home life much easier, and enjoyable!
Here are some gifts to help you step up your work-from-home game in the new year.
01
Ivory Paper Co. All-In-One Planner
Ivory Paper Co. was inspired by busy schedules as a goal to help others improve their daily life through organization and prioritization. Never forget deadlines, meeting schedules, and tasks with the most efficient and chic planner. Great for staying organized and on top of all assignments!
02
Ocio Leisure
The best way to work in style! Ocio Leisure’s ideal sweatshirt and jogger sets are designed for the ultimate relaxation and lounge wear appropriate for any remote meetings and hanging on the couch during a busy day. Their Classic Collection is designed for a semi-fitted, refined look that flatters where you want it.
03
Zizzy Fit
The comfiest leggings in the game, Zizzy Fit is the best athleisure brand for all remote workers. Designed for comfort, style, and confidence. All pieces are custom-made and offer everything you need to live a healthy and happy lifestyle. Founded to make women look and feel their best.
04
Brown Aspiration Planner
Now is the time to invest in a planner and set your 2022 goals. From pens and planners to notebooks and backpacks, Brown Aspiration has your stationery needs covered, all with a touch of melanin. Available at brownaspiration.com and Etsy.
05
Wild Flicker Candle
Struggling on keeping your workspace comforting? Try a candle to bring some warmth and create a lovely ambiance. All candles are hand-made and poured into small batches to ensure maximum perfection. Wild Flicker jars are recyclable and reusable for all other needs such as holding writing tools, tech accessories, and desk essentials!
06
Amy Price Designs Trinket and Squiggle Trays
Looking for eco-friendly decor perfect for all office spaces? Brooklyn-based designer Amy Price handcrafts all her pieces using fun colored resin to create eccentric patterns to bring life to all home spaces. These squiggle and trinket trays are perfect for holding earbuds, pens, snacks, glasses, chargers, and all tech accessories!
07
Noite Rose Loungewear
A Black woman-owned loungewear brand made to infuse romance and comfort. Noite Rose is out with its luxury loungewear, featuring rompers, sets, and dresses! After a year of relentlessness, Noite Rose was developed to provide luxury self-care to the woman who gives endlessly to others — allowing her to recharge her magic!
08
HerSpace Co. Layered Living Planner
Reflect on your journey with gratitude and inspiration. HerSpace Co. is the home of the modern woman founded by two modern women who wanted to give women space to be and become. Alongside their signature product, The Layered Living Planner, HerSpace Co. creates tools with reflection, inspiration and connection in mind.