Moulin Rouge Opens Exclusive Room For Once-In-A-Lifetime Stay

Daniel Alexander Harris

Moulin Rouge, the notorious cabaret and club located in the heart of Montmartre, Paris, is letting a few lucky guests experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A handful will finally see what’s in the scarlet windmill at the top of the world-famous attraction thanks to the partnership between Moulin Rouge and Airbnb.

The secret room has been given a facelift so the interior mirrors what the space would have looked like in the late 19th century. Airbnb worked with French historian Jean-Claude Yon to bring about such authenticity. Specifically, the windmill will have a Belle Époque-inspired boudoir and menu.

How many people will get access to this exclusive opportunity? Lead dancer Claudine Van Den Bergh will open the doors for three individual one-night stays on June 13, 20 and 27.

“Attending a show at the Moulin Rouge offers an escape from the everyday and an incredible immersion into the glamor and grandeur of French Music Hall,” Van Den Bergh said in a statement. “The Belle Époque-inspired interior of our much-loved windmill will transport guests to the era from which this timeless cabaret emerged.”

When guests arrive, they’ll get a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, which includes its history, costume makers and backstage area. The fun doesn’t end there. As mentioned, guests also get an aperitif and three-course dinner on the rooftop terrace and top tier seats at the Moulin Rouge show, Féerie.

If you have plans to travel to Paris this summer, or this opportunity is calling your name, try your luck booking a stay at this iconic location. Booking opens on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:00 PM CEST at this unique Airbnb link.