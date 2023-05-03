Five Solo Trips To Book As A Mother’s Day Gift To Yourself

Getty Images

Sometimes the best gift you can give yourself is the gift of time. For busy moms, the idea of spending a few days on your own might feel out of reach but doing so is a good way to come back home feeling restored. If it’s been a while since you’ve had a few days to yourself, a solo trip might be just what you need as a Mother’s Day gift from your family (or yourself). Whether you’re looking for a city excursion, a mountain adventure, or a breezy beach getaway, the following five destinations are perfect for a weekend (or more) of exploring on your own.

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

If you’re a city girl at heart, you’ll love Montreal, a French-Canadian city full of history and culture. Grab your passport and head to the “Paris of North America” to explore the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal, visit the Notre Dame Basilica, and ride on the exhilarating zipline at the Old Port. Another stop should be Mount Royal Park, which has a 250-step staircase that leads to an observation deck with panoramic views of the city. For relaxation, Montreal’s Bota Bota is a unique floating spa on a boat docked in the Old Port with massages and facial services available. The city also has a large Haitian population, and local favorite Pikliz is a charming Haitian eatery with griot (fried pork), macaroni salad, and creole shrimp on the menu. For access to attractions, consider staying at the Le Westin Montreal in downtown Montreal or at the Sonder Le Geurin in Plateau Mont-Royal, one of Montreal’s artsy, eclectic neighborhoods.

West Palm Beach, Florida

For a quiet beach getaway, consider West Palm Beach. Often overshadowed by Miami and Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach is a peaceful alternative with lots to do for a solo getaway. Start your day at Blue Mountain Coffee House and Big John’s Eatery, two local Black-owned restaurants that serve delicious coffee and brunch, before heading to one of the several nearby beaches like Ocean Front Park and Juno Beach. Some of the city’s best hotels include The Ben, which has a gorgeous rooftop restaurant and pool, and the Hilton West Palm Beach, which is in walking distance to The Square, a totally revamped outdoor shopping and entertainment district. West Palm Beach also has several contemporary museums to check out like the Norton Museum of Art, which also has a stunning outdoor sculpture garden.

Asheville, North Carolina

A trip to Asheville, North Carolina might be just what you need if you’re craving fresh mountain air. The laid-back town is full of breweries – Highland Brewing in East Asheville is the first and largest in the state. For a bit of history, The Biltmore Estate is open seven days a week and offers tours of the grounds and select rooms of the 175,000 square foot home. There’s also an onsite winery with complimentary wine tastings. And if you want to wake up to views of the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, The Cambia Downtown Asheville and the Kimpton Hotel Arras are fantastic hotel options. Asheville also has an eclectic art scene, and you can fuel up at the Black-owned Grind Coffee Bar before a visit to the North Carolina Glass Blowing Center or the Asheville Art Museum, which both offer classes.

Denver, Colorado

Denver is full of wide-open spaces and friendly residents, and the city also has a diverse food scene. Just 15 miles outside of Denver, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater is a “must-see” attraction that’s great for hiking, outdoor concerts, or the Saturday morning Yoga on the Rocks event that draws thousands. Denver is also a wellness hotspot and has several great day spas like the Woodhouse Spa and the Elixir Mind Body Spa. Options for accommodations include swanky urban hotels like the Ritz-Carlton, Denver or boutique properties like the Kimpton Hotel Monaco (where pups are allowed). The Mile High City is also known for its dispensaries and breweries. Simple Pure is the first Black-owned dispensary in Denver, and the Black-owned Rising Sun Distillery provides tastings from its lineup of small-batch whiskey and brandy.

Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands

And if lying out on the beach for a few days is more your speed, Turks and Caicos is an excellent choice. A quick flight from Miami, Turks and Caicos is full of white sand beaches and offers almost year-round sunshine. Situated directly on Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, Seven Stars Resort & Spa has a spa with extensive services, several pools (including a serene adults-only pool), and four restaurants. Besides beaches, Providenciales is a snorkeling and diving hot spot and is also known for glass bottom kayak tours. And if you’d like to taste the local flavors of the island, venture off the property for some locally-owned fare at Da Conch Shack, Mr. Grouper Restaurant, or Crackpot Kitchen.