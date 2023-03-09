‘I Grew Out Of That’: Mo’Nique Reveals Why She’s No Longer In An Open Marriage

FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Over the years, comedian and actress Mo’Nique, 55, has been an open book about her marriage with husband Sidney Hicks and it being open. But as of late, the star says that arrangement has changed.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter she discussed why there’s been a shift in the nature of their relationship. After saying that they were inseparable as a couple, she added, “Life began to happen. I began to see a strength I had never seen before. He loved me at my worst. I didn’t want to sacrifice that just for a lay. So I grew out of that.”

The couple have a multilayered relationship as Hicks is also her manager and the father of their twin sons. Mo’Nique said her husband is “the best manager that I’ve ever had, and I’ve had the big boys” to Hollywood Reporter.

In 2006, during an interview with ESSENCE, Mo’Nique revealed she was in an open marriage, which she initiated. That was the same year the couple got married. She also discussed their unconventional relationship during a podcast called Mo’Nique & Sidney’s Open Relationship.

“People didn’t understand,” the Precious actress said during the podcast episode. “They thought it was about swinging and orgies, and then there were individuals who are vehement about God, and they were bringing God into their opinions.”

She continued, “People lost their minds and the criticism has never let up.”

Hicks also chimed in and gave his stance on how the relationship being open impacted their marriage. At the time, he said it “is not going to change the dynamic of our relationship, because I’m in love with this woman.”

“I’ve been involved with someone for 33 years of my life, since we were kids,” he added. “I’ve known her longer than I haven’t known her, so when you start saying to yourself the spirit that you came into this universe with is the spirit that you’re gonna exit this world with … are you going to be yourself through having an open conversation and an open dialogue and an open relationship?”

Mo’Nique also commended Hicks during the podcast for bringing to her attention that an open relationship is a two-way street.

“Sidney had this one thing he had to teach me, and that was reciprocity. He said, ‘If you can have that, it’s only fair that I can have that, too,'” she recalled. “I wanted to continue to see the gentlemen that I was seeing, and I felt comfortable telling my best friend [Hicks]. I’m grateful he taught me I had to play fair.”

As previously mentioned, the couple have been married since 2006. As people in marriages can change with time, so did their desire to have an open arrangement. We’re glad to see they’re doing what works for them and that it has strengthened their bond.