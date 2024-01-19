Misty Copeland Shares How She’s Able To Stick To Her New Year’s Resolutions Thanks To Protein

Optimum Nutrition

Disruptor. Principal ballerina. Author. Mom. Wife. Misty Copeland wears many hats well. So well that she often leaves us wondering how she juggles it all. At just 41 years old, she’s broken down barriers and has become a beacon of hope and representation for Black women and girls everywhere, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon, thanks to a little help from protein consumption and healthy eating.

Recently, Optimum Nutrition partnered with Copeland for their #MuscleMics education series featuring elite athlete partners to fuel resolution goals and emphasize the crucial role of protein in achieving these milestones. With New Year’s resolutions underway, the series aims to support individuals on their health and wellness journey with athletes and influencer partners who have “mic’d up” their muscles to reach their goals. This exclusive behind-the-scenes series provides consumers with insights into their training routines, motivation, and how they achieve their goals with the support of Gold Standard 100% Whey.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein has 24 grams of high-quality protein, equivalent to four medium eggs, seven slices of ham, or a small bowl of Greek yogurt. According to the nutrition company, protein is important in any diet to support muscle health and recovery, and it can serve as a snack between meals and is an essential macronutrient for everyday health.

Whether you’re simply looking for an extra boost of protein to help reach your daily protein goals or to fuel your post-workout for muscle recovery to support your New Year’s resolution fitness goals, Gold Standard 100% Whey is a convenient way to add 24 grams of high-quality protein to one’s diet.

“At the start of the year, many embark on new wellness and fitness journeys but often face challenges in reaching their goals,” said Optimum Nutrition Brand Director Jim Hogan. “In the #MuscleMics education series, our partners show how unlocking one’s fitness potential could be as simple as the right amount of protein intake – which people may be overlooking. We’re on a mission to educate how and why individuals need protein to meet their fitness goals.”

As for Copeland, Gold Standard Whey is an easy way to add 24g of high-quality protein to her diet to ensure I’m hitting my protein and muscle recovery goals. Her favorite flavor happens to be Vanilla Ice Cream. The ‘Unlock More in ’24’ campaign builds off the brand’s global communications platform launched last year – ‘There’s more of you in you’ – bringing to life the idea that we all have more inside us, and Optimum Nutrition supports motivated athletes and fitness enthusiasts as they work to unlock their potential.

We spoke to Copeland about why she decided to partner with Optimum Nutrition for their campaign, how she sets and executes her New Year’s resolutions, and her pro tips for people who want to get in shape for 2024.

ESSENCE: Why did you partner with Optimum Nutrition for their #MuscleMics education series?

Misty Copeland: I’m very fortunate; I have a husband who values fitness and nutrition. He’s been a fan of Optimum Nutrition for a long time, and then I became a fan; teaming up with a brand was a really natural fit. At this very moment, I’m a 41 year old woman, a mother, an athlete, a businesswoman, and I’m trying to keep it all together. I’m constantly on the go. Optimum Nutrition, Gold Standard, 100% Whey product in particular, has become such a safety net for me. When I’m on the go, you know, running from meeting to meeting, for my foundation (The Misty Copeland Foundation), I may be at a dance class in the Bronx and then go into a board meeting; I’d like to know that I’m going to be able to get the 24 grams of protein that I need. If I can mix a shake in the back of the Uber, it’s such a safety net for me to know that I’m getting what I need. The product is reliable and dependable.

What can people who want to be healthier this year learn from this campaign?

That there are no rules. It’s more about finding what works for you in terms of curating a holistic and healthy lifestyle. That’s what I’ve tried to show through this partnership and campaign – that we’re all on different fitness journeys, but there are ways to secure what we need. And again, that can look different; I hope that people find that they can discover their own way of being strong and healthy.

What are some of your tips for people who want to get in shape this year or try a new fitness activity?

It’s important to start small and give yourself plenty of grace and patience. I’m guilty of being overly excited and trying to do everything at once. I think also finding something that brings you joy is important. Fitness doesn’t have to be a terrible experience. You don’t have to be in some dark gym, pumping iron. Instead, you can try movement classes. There are so many things that you can do to get your body moving and build strength that are also fun and enjoyable.

As a dancer and athlete, a healthy diet is key. But when you do decide to indulge, what may people be surprised by what you love to eat?

I love food, and I love to cook. So I mean, I eat everything. I love cake. I was a pescetarian for many years. One thing that I missed so much in my diet is bacon. If I’m on vacation, I’m having bacon for breakfast.

So let’s get into your resolutions for this year. So how do you set and execute your New Year’s resolutions each year? Or do you have any?

I don’t have goals that I write down for every year. However, I think it’s really about having conversations, I think that’s like the first start. I’ve had conversations with the team at my foundation, my producing partner, and even my husband to reflect on the year before and think about what I can do to be better, happier, healthier, and more successful in different endeavors.

I also aim to be smarter about the way I’m working. Being smarter about the way that I’m working is something I have to constantly come back to. I know that running myself in circles isn’t helpful. Instead, I’m refocusing on what my goals are. But to be more specific, finding more consistency with my fitness and nutrition post-baby is important. I’m constantly working towards what that balance is. Understanding what healthy eating is for me after a baby looks like, knowing that I’d like to continue to grow my family, dance, and grow my businesses, is key.

And that all ties back into being a part of this partnership. I think it’s helping me to find what that consistency can look like. So I can get what I need each day and reach my daily protein goals.