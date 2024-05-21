Misa Hylton Addresses The Video Of Diddy Assualting Cassie With His Children In Mind: ‘Their Father Needs Help’

Getty

The fashion entrepreneur, celebrity stylist, and mother of one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons, Justin Combs, took to her Instagram to publicly address the resurfaced video obtained by CNN, showing Diddy attacking Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. Her Instagram post features images of Combs’s children, including Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, the twins, D’Lila, and Jessie Combs, and the newest addition to his brood, Love Sean Combs, who is one year old. Hylton wrote, “I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.”

She continued, “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

On Sunday, May 19th, Diddy shared an Instagram video apologizing for his actions. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that,” he began. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses.”

The mogul continued, “My behavior on the video was inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.” He continued, “I was disgusted then when I did it; I’m disgusted now. I sought professional help, had to go to therapy and rehab, and had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Combs’s adult children, Justin, Christian, and Quincy, have not publicly shared a statement regarding the footage and recent abuse allegations.