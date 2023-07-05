Michael Jordan Doesn’t Approve Of His Son Marcus, 32, Dating ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Star Larsa Pippen, 48

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; John McCoy/Getty Images

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 32, is dating Larsa Pippen, 48, and the Hall of Famer isn’t here for it. When Jordan was leaving dinner in Paris on July 2, TMZ asked what his thoughts were about his son dating Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Michael’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. Jordan laughed in response to the question and when the reporter followed up by asking whether he approved he shook his head and answered “No.”

Marcus and Larsa went public with their relationship in January, confirming rumors about them having an unexpected romance. They were first linked together towards the end of 2022 and the news garnered mixed responses from social media users.

In February, shortly after the relationship went public, the Real Housewives of Miami personality opened up about her relationship on the Tamron Hall show.

“Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity,” Pippen told Hall. She added that she and Marcus met a few years back, debunking rumors that they’ve known each other for an extended period due to her marriage to Scottie and the relationship he had with Michael. She was married to him from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in 2021.

“I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party,” she added. Larsa also claimed his parents were fine with their 16-year age gap, which is seemingly untrue based on Michael’s response to photogs.

As mentioned, Larsa was previously married to Scottie, 57, with the couple getting hitched in 1997. After almost two decades together, they called it quits with Scottie originally making the move to file for divorce in 2016. This came shortly after Larsa called the police on him twice for alleged aggressive behavior. He would eventually drop the petition. But after she filed for divorce from him in 2018, the former pair finalized their split in December 2021. During their marriage, they gave birth to four kids — Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Their kids were born between 2000 and 2008 and the oldest is 22 years old.