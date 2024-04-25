Method's Man Daughter Cheyenne Is A Rapper – And A Good One, Too

Felipe/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

As talented and beautiful as Method Man is, it’s no surprise that his children are also talented and beautiful. The Wu-Tang MC’s daughter, Cheyenne, is following in his footsteps in music, rapping under the stage name Chey. The young starlet is talented and stepping into the spotlight. She recently released the songs “Hair and Nails” and “Boujee & Ghetto.”

With that decision comes the reality that people will automatically put pressure on her as the star of a celebrity. While visiting Sway’s Universe recently, co-host Heather B asked Chey how she mentally prepared herself to deal with that form of scrutiny.

Article continues after video.

“It’s definitely mental like you said. I kind of tapped into my dad for that because he’s been in this industry for so long. And you know, everybody’s not always going to have the nicest thing to say,” she said. “There’s going to be one person that’s going to find the best thing and one person who’s going to find the worst thing. So what he taught me to do is just stay above all of that. I know the truth, I know my heart, I know what I’m putting out there. I know it’s no negativity because that’s just not who I am as a person. So if somebody says that, go ahead, do what you’ve got to do. And if somebody believes you, do what you have to do. Because I know who I am, my fans know who I am, and my family knows who I am. That’s all that really matters to me.”

Both of her parents fully support her burgeoning music career. Mom Tamika Smith is her manager (or “momager”). Method Man, born Clifford Smith, was one of the first people to hear her music. In true support, he brought her out to perform during the 4/20 Bud Drop Concert in NYC on April 19, introducing her as “my baby.”

“This is my baby baby,” he said on stage. “You know we prefer our daughters — we love our sons too! Something about daddy’s girl.”

Article continues after video.

But even with his backing, Chey told Sway and co. that she’s never been one to try and ride her dad’s coattails. The college graduate will make a name for herself because she’s determined to do so, and on her own terms. She shared that that’s what she’s always done.

“My first job was at Wendy’s. I loved working at Wendy’s. I was 16 years old, and I was like, I’m getting my little $7.50 and it’s gonna be lit,” she shared. “When I started working there or any job, matter of fact, people would be like, ‘Why do you work? What’s the point of you being here? Your dad is this big entertainer.’ And it’s like, what do you want me to do? You said my dad’s the entertainer. I still need the money. I could get it from him, but at the same time, he wants to see us work for it. I always work for what I want.”