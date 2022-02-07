Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta, has launched “Future Made”– a video series and Reels challenge – to celebrate Black History Month. They’re essentially bite-sized conversations between celebs and their loved oens exploring their family legacies and how they work to shape Black history every day. The first interview launched February 3 and features actress, producer and entrepreneur La La Anthony alongside her 14-year-old son, Kiyan.

To set the tone for what you can expect, Kiyan asked his mom the question “What’s your wildest dream for me?” and she responded, “I want you to be happy, I want you to be healthy, and I want you to find love and just live the kind of life that you live.”

Meta/”Future Made”

She continues, “As a mom, to see your kid happy, that’s my dream for you.” Kiyan goes on to share what a #FutureMade by him would look like, with a sweet, wholesome answer.

You can also expect more of these conversations from from YouTuber and activist Ambers Closet and her father Arthur Washington (2/8); NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and his kids Shilo and Shedeur (2/10); WNBA star Lexie Brown and her father Dee (2/15); singer Monica Arnold and her son Rodneyy (2/17); as well as WNBA champion Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa (2/22).

Meta/”Future Made”

“Future Made” is only one part of Meta’s Black History Month initiative. They’ll also be doing others such as the #MyBlackJoy and Love at First Slide miniseries, and using an art installation by surrealist artist Alim Smith to explore Black meme culture.

As for the “Future Made” video series and challenge, it isn’t reserved solely for celebrities. You and your own family can participate, too. If you feel inspired to share how your family is influencing future generations, making history, and the dreams you have for one another, put together a 60-second Reel and post it on ‘the gram’ or Facebook using the hashtag #FutureMadeChallenge. To check out the first #FutureMadeChallenge chat between La La and Kiyan, tune in here. All of the conversations will roll out on the talent’s Facebook and Instagram pages.