It’s A Hot Girl Super Bowl: Megan Thee Stallion On Her Ad With Flamin’ Hot And The Unique Way She Eats Her Cheetos

The official Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion is helping the gworls (and the guys) unleash their inner Flamin’ Hot by teaming up with Frito-Lay for the company’s first-ever Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl Spot. Featuring both their Doritos and Cheetos brands as well as Megan and fellow multi-platinum artist Charlie Puth, the musicians are transformed, literally, by the their first tastes of the new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch flavors and the classic Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Crunchy. After the release of three comical teaser trailers, fans will get to see the full thing on Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s a big deal for the MC to be able to film the commercial, not only as a Flamin’ Hot lover but as an entertainer who grew up watching all the ads on TV during the Super Bowl. We chatted with Hot Girl Meg about getting to appear in her first commercial for the big game, what it’s like performing in a different way on the biggest platform out there, her special way of enjoying Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Cheetos (without ruining her signature talons), and how she balances health and wellness goals with being the ambassador of all things spicy and delicious.

ESSENCE: First and foremost, what does it mean to you to see yourself in a Super Bowl commercial? That’s a huge accomplishment.

Megan Thee Stallion: It’s definitely a full-circle moment in my career. I remember watching all the funny Super Bowl commercials growing up, so to be able to participate in one with Flamin’ Hot is another milestone and I’m not taking it for granted. The Super Bowl is one of the most watched events in the country, so it doesn’t get much bigger than that platform.

What can people expect from this spot? Based on the teasers, I’m thinking wild animals, Chester and a sneaky sloth will be running amok…

Expect a unique cast of animal characters. I love animals and I loved the creative concept behind this commercial, so it was the perfect opportunity for me to partner with Flamin’ Hot. I really think people will get a great laugh out of it.

As thee hot girl, if you had to choose, are you picking Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or Flamin’ Hot Doritos?

I’m Team Flamin’ Hot, so I’m going with both! I love hot chips in general and I’ve been eating hot chips for so many years, so you really can’t go wrong with either option. It just depends on what I’m feeling at the time.

What’s the key to eating them without tearing up your nails? (I know you don’t play about your fresh sets!)

I’m extra careful, but I definitely don’t play when it comes to my nails. But don’t get it twisted – when I’m just relaxing at home, I will go in on those chips.

Is there a unique way you enjoy these snacks? A Houston-approved way? I was a fan of Doritos with ground beef and cheese growing up.

I honestly prefer to use Flamin’ Hot Doritos as nacho chips instead of going with regular tortilla chips, so that’s my personal style. I also love the hot Cheetos with lime and I squeeze extra lime on top of it.

With hottie sauce on chicken and probably all the Cheetos and Doritos your heart desires, how are you staying fit and fine in the new year? Any wellness goals for 2022?

It’s all about moderation and staying disciplined. I’m generally focused on being the best version of myself in all areas of life – my health, my music, my business ventures. It starts with balancing your responsibilities, establishing a routine and setting the right boundaries.