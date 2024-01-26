ICYMI, MC Lyte Has A New Love: 'My Boo'  

After deciding to end her marriage in 2020, it looks like Hip-Hop legend MC Lyte has found love again. The 53-year-old rapper, DJ and voiceover queen posted her new beau on Instagram recently. The image was of herself and her partner smiling and rocking matching San Francisco 49ers jerseys ahead of their most recent game as they fight to become the NFC Champions and make it to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

She captioned the picture, “My boo, my love Super Bowl, let’s go!!”

Well, what’s her new love’s name? Allegedly, it’s Aaron Johnson and he’s a tech industry professional. It’s also alleged that they met at a philanthropic event and connected over their love for community work.

She actually first shared a photo of Johnson at the beginning of 2023.

Before this new romance, Lyte, also known as Lana Michele Moorer, was married to entrepreneur John Wyche for three years. As mentioned, she filed for divorce in 2020 but the former couple didn’t finalize their divorce proceedings until 2023.

In 2022, the artist opened up about the difficulty of going through a divorce during a visit to former talk show The Real.

“You get to a point where you’re like, this isn’t working. It doesn’t matter. What really matters is that we end up in a happy place,” she said at the time. “It’s hard in the beginning but you realize to have happiness doesn’t mean you have to remain together and it doesn’t mean that you are a failure because the marriage failed. It’s all ego. You just have to be able to let go.”

While Moorer didn’t get into the nitty gritty details of why they were going their separate ways, she did take time out to shut down rumors that were swirling on the internet. People were saying Wyche was trying to steal her coins and she wasn’t here for the misinformation.

“My ex-husband, John Wyche, has never attempted to take any assets from me at any time before, during or after our marriage,” she wrote in an Instagram post addressing the matter. “Anything that is written or said that states or implies otherwise is untrue and unfair.”

She continued, “I do not agree with or support anything that aims to secure clicks and views by crafting slanted messaging at the expense of the reputation of innocent parties. While I made public comments related to the delay in signing papers, I can state that any delay may have been connected to his desire to save the relationship; never to take any of my property.”

We’re hoping this new romance is everything she hopes for and more.