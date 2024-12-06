Mary Cosby Says Her Son ‘Came Out A New Person’ After Going To Rehab

Getty

Mary Cosby, 52, shared an update on her 21-year-old son Robert Jr.’s journey to sobriety. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member had a vulnerable conversation with Robert about his substance abuse during this week’s episode. While chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old shared that her son is recovering.

“He did go to rehab. He stayed for a month,” Cosby told Cohen during their chat. “He completed it. He did an excellent job. He came out a new person.”

Robert Jr.’s wife, Alexiana Cosby, was also admitted to rehab, according to the reality TV star. Cosby added that she is “still in there.”

Overall, the mother of one says, “Robert is doing so good. I am so proud of him. So proud of him,” she beamed.

For those who missed the conversation on the franchise, Robert Jr. admitted to using a range of substances, including hard drugs. Also, he said he was on Xanax and Adderall during their conversation.

During a confessional, Mary had an emotional moment recalling what her son was like growing up.

“Robert was like, the perfect child,” she said. “He was very good in school. He got straight A’s all the way up until he graduated. When he set his mind to do something, he did it. He was like our prize, very smart, very advanced. That’s the Robert I know, and that’s the Robert I’m trying to reach.”

When Mary asked Robert Jr. whether he thought he had a problem, he expressed feeling dissatisfied with life when he’s not high.

“Sometimes, I feel like, I don’t know, just life is like this chicken without seasoning,” he explained. “But when I get high, it’s like seasoning.”

During the conversation, the 21-year-old shared that he first took Xanax at the age of 16 and “wanted to die at the time.”

“You have to know I love you more than anything,” Cosby said while crying. “More than anything in this world. I think I love you more than Dad, like, don’t ever tell Dad I said that, but you’re my friend, you’re my son, you’re my gift. God gave you to me. You’re the only thing that ever made me happy. Before I had you, I was never happy. You came and you were so real. It was everything I hoped for in a person.”

Wiping away his tears, Robert Jr. said, “I just barely started being happy again.” We’re sending the Cosby family immense love and hope for brighter days.