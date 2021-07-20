Mariah Carey’s Daughter Pays Homage To Her Mom In OshKosh B’Gosh Campaign

OshKosh B’gosh

A classic children’s apparel brand is looking to do more than sell clothes but also inspire with its newest effort.

In its latest back to school campaign, ‘Today is Someday,’ Carters brand OshKosh B’gosh is celebrating the accomplishments of some well-known trailblazers in pop culture by having young people dress up and pose as them at different times in their lives and careers. The superstars spotlighted currently include Outkast, Muhammad Ali and Mariah Carey. The overall purpose of it is to encourage children to dream big for the future, just as the icons represented in the campaign once did.

The child tasked with honoring Carey is her daughter, Monroe Cannon, who is featured in her first-ever brand campaign. Cannon is styled as her mom at age 10, with nods to the star’s childhood experiences, her songwriting work and some of her most popular singles. And nothing says young Mariah Carey more than the curls (oh, and the butterfly), which Cannon wears throughout while modeling a pair of classic OshKosh b’gosh overalls.

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts,” Carey said in a statement about the campaign. “We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

The full ‘Today is Someday’ campaign is set to debut on Friday, July 23 across TV, YouTube and online, and it’s a new, modern and timely direction for the 125-year-old brand. And while some of the pieces that will be showcased in the ad are embracing some of the current trends for kids, as usual, OshKosh b’gosh is still setting them with their timeless denim pieces.

Check out the images of Cannon in action, her first campaign but certainly not her last.

