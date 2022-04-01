7 (More) New Baby Products We’re Going Goo Goo Ga Ga Over

The early days of parenting are no joke, and new moms need all the tools they can get to do everything from feed their babies to get them to sleep longer through the night. New products pop up on the market all the time now, and we’re always glad to learn more about the ones that can make the process of rearing a little one a bit easier. Check out seven new offerings and updates, from the eco-friendly to the hands-free and the affirming. A little bit of everything to suit your needs and your wee one’s too.

01 Willow Go™ Wearable Breast Pump With more capacity and hospital grade suction, the Willow Go is the next pump from the brand that revolutionized hands-free breast pumps. And available at a lower price point than the original Willow, an easier way to provide your baby with what they need will be available to more women everywhere. $330 BUY 02 Kids For Culture’s Positive Pals Dolls Kids for Culture, the Black-owned children’s brand known for their Alphabet Affirmation Cards, caught the attention of Walmart. Now the discount department store is selling the brand’s Positive Pal dolls both online and now, in stores. Each multicultural doll comes with an affirmation embroidered on its shirt and an ABC board book. $15 BUY 03 Bugaboo Changing Backpack Available for pre-order starting April 11, the Bugaboo Changing Backpack is a lightweight and eco-friendly backpack for when you’re not trying to carry the whole baby’s room out of the house but want to carry the essentials. Made of 45 recycled bottles, you can do your part and take care of your baby’s needs just in time for Earth Day. $160 BUY 04 Kulala Baby Sleep Lamp From Dr. Sofia Axelrod, PhD, sleep scientist behind the book ‘How Babies Sleep,’ the Kulala Baby Sleep Lamp works with your baby’s circadian rhythm to help them sleep better — and to improve their ability to sleep through the night. The sleep system comes with the lamp, the ‘How the Babies Sleep’ book and a six-month subscription to the Kulala app. $289 BUY 05 Skip Hop Envi-Luxe Eco Diaper Bag Backpack Made from PET bottles, this heavy-duty but lightweight diaper bag has 10 pockets and two insulated bottle pockets, as well as a changing pad and stroller straps. Good for the planet, good for carrying everything you need. $75 BUY 06 Yogasleep Baby’s Ohma All-in-One Baby Monitor They don’t call it an all-in-one monitor for nothing. The OHMA is equipped with a video monitor, sound soother and sleep trainer with temperature, humidity and motion alerts. $100 BUY 07 e-Priam The one-of-a-kind smart stroller now comes with a new and free CYBEX app where you can activate the rocking function on the stroller, get support from electronic motors to tackle inclines, move over rough terrain through “uneven surface support” without bothering your baby and check your stroller’s battery. $1000 BUY