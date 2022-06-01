lululemon Launches SenseKnit™ Running Collection That Goes The Extra Mile 

Courtesy of Lululemon

Athleisure brand, lululemon is celebrating Global Running Day with an all-new collection.

After four years of collaborative research, countless prototypes, and endless in-lab wear tests with top athletes who know the sport best, lululemon has launched its new nine-piece collection that truly tests the limits of performance. It combines breathability, targeted support, and total mobility in premium compression gear.

Courtesy of Lululemon

A look into the brand’s “Science of Feel™” innovation reveals the extensive details woven into every design. Its fabric has been engineered for full-scale support and zoned ventilation, leaving each piece of the brand’s new lineup tailored to deliver a sensation that “feels like nothing.”

“We’ve spent years fine-tuning our proprietary SenseKnit™ fabric technology to solve our guests’ unmet needs around compression,” says lululemon’s chief product officer, Sun Choe. “This pinnacle running collection engineers zones of support, movement, and breathability right into the fabric — right where you need it. The result is a next-to-nothing feeling we know runners love, and a distraction-free experience from the moment you step out the door to your last stride.”

Courtesy of Lululemon

To put the collection to the test, lululemon tapped its roster of athletes and ambassadors, including Olympic long jumper Tara Davis and paralympics sprinter Hunter Woodhall to ensure that every level of the new innovation is truly unstoppable.

The collection, available for both men and women, retails from $58 USD/CAD for the SenseKnit Running Sleeves to $198 USD/CAD for the SenseKnit Running One Piece. and comes in three colorways, Rhino Grey, Black, and Charged Indigo — with new ones launching each season to follow.

lululemon’s new SenseKnit™ Running Collection is now available in stores and online – just in time for Global Running Day.