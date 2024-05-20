After Going Viral For Her Confidence, Lisa Grain Talks Living ‘Authentically And Unapologetically’ In Her 60s

Courtesy of Lisa Grain

After going viral in February 2024 for an on-the-street interview with content creator David Carmi of the Confidence Heist, people couldn’t help but admire renaissance woman Lisa Grain. Her tips for confidence and the insight shared on the ways in which believing in herself has kept her youthful (and gorgeous, darling!) had everyone saying they wanted to be like Grain when they grew up. But she is no stranger to the public or spreading inspiration to people in her network. After a successful career in orthodontics and offering confidence to her patients (through a flawless smile), the 60-year-old is utilizing the assurance she has in herself to step into an entirely different lane.

Since Grain was a child, she has had a passion for hair care and followed family traditions centered around protecting healthy and natural Black hair. You see her locks! With an opportunity to explore the industry more after concluding her successful career as an orthodontist, she is taking on a new venture called French Barrelettes. This innovative hair care line focuses on revolutionizing how we manage our hair, combining modern technology with the classic elegance of vintage wet-set hair rollers.

We recently sat down with the medical specialist turned hair care entrepreneur to learn more about her, her hopes for her new business, and what it takes to have top-tier confidence.

ESSENCE: At what point in your life did you understand that confidence is a key ingredient to living a fulfilling life?

Lisa Grain: Confidence has always been a cornerstone of my journey. I’m a retired orthodontist who crafts and rebuilds smiles. So, I’ve witnessed firsthand how confidence can transform lives, whether it’s through the radiant smile of one of my patients who previously had an oral difference or a person who’s been bullied and has then grown a new sense of self-assurance. I think confidence is critical.

I was like a really small, petite, shy little girl. But I think the power of confidence really hit me during my first week in dental school when this beautiful statuesque woman in a gorgeous power suit and stilettos walked across the auditorium. She walked across the auditorium and went to stand at the podium. You could hear her stilettos across the floor. She already commanded the attention in the room. When she got to the podium, she introduced herself as Dr. Vivian Pinn, chairman of the Department of Pathology at Howard University College of Medicine. It was transformative for me. I only then truly understood the power of confidence. It’s not just about how you present yourself to the world. It really is about embracing your uniqueness, not apologizing for who you are, and owning it with grace.

What did you think of your brief conversation with Confidence Heist going viral?

It was totally unexpected but incredibly affirming. I guess Confidence Heist resonated with so many people because it touched on the universal truth that confidence isn’t something that we’re born with. It’s something that you cultivate through self-love, resilience, and experience. It really gets better with age. The fact that it went viral because we had an open, honest conversation about self-worth, empowerment, and acceptance of ourselves and each other is still shocking.

But what was interesting was I was really happy to see that I resonated with younger people and that they valued older women’s experiences. They were inquisitive about my trials and tribulations, successes and failures, and everything in between. They were very kind and gave me grace. There were no negative comments. I want them to give themselves the grace that they gave me.

What advice do you have for younger women regarding getting older?

I would say for younger women and older women, embrace it. Embrace it fearlessly. You know, aging is truly a privilege that’s denied to many people. We’re fortunate as each year passes. It comes with wisdom, strength, and a deeper appreciation for life’s beauty. We’ll have many battle scars of life. No one escapes them, whether it’s mental or physical scars. I call mine Lisa’s beauty marks.

I’ve learned to accept them all and embrace them as scars of survival, of triumph and victory, and really of a life well lived. So you can’t let society’s narrow standards dictate your worth or dampen your spirit. You’ve got to tell yourself, well done, as you develop your own beauty marks.

Tell us more about your new venture, French Barrelettes, and what inspired you to enter the hair care industry.

It’s truly a labor of love. It was kind of born out of the nostalgia for my family’s tradition growing up. And then a desire to innovate. As a child, Sunday night was spent in my family’s hair salon, which was my mom’s bedroom. She would work her magic with vintage hair rollers. There was no such thing as, you know, flat irons and blow dryers. That’s all we had for natural hair. My mom would wash, detangle, and then wet set my hair with the rollers.

The memories of those moments inspired me to create a modern take on traditional wet-set hair rollers. Blending the rollers with cutting-edge technology is really the ultimate goal of hair health. We natural girls are trying to get away from perms and relaxing. By honoring tradition and bringing the wet sets into contemporary style, French Barrettes are like jewelry for the hair.

Did this venture and passion project come to you after leaving your career in orthodontics?

It’s been simmering inside. I believe we all have the privilege to view our lives in stages, and nothing lasts forever, good or bad. You get redos and second chances. While orthodontics was a fabulous space and time in my life, it allowed me to mix medicine and art in this new chapter. It’s fueled my creativity and a lifelong passion for beauty and style. I look at it as a testament to the power of reinventing and a belief that it’s never too late.

What is a common myth that society has about older women, and how are you using your influence to change it?

One pervasive myth is that aging diminishes a woman’s relevance, beauty, and style. I see this as an opportunity to redefine aging on our own terms and to celebrate the wisdom, resilience, and authenticity that comes with it. I think through my platform, I will really strive to challenge those stereotypes and showcase the vibrancy and vitality of women of all ages.

What does this next chapter in your 60s mean for you?

So, in my 60s, I think it represents a time of freedom—kind of a celebration of no holding back. I want to live authentically and unapologetically and let God use me. That’s how I try to go about life. We’re all complex human beings. Sometimes, the confidence we have doesn’t match the doubt we feel. In my 60s, I think it gives me a chance to fully embrace who I am and chart my own path.